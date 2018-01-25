Elsa Pataky admits her marriage to Chris Hemsworth hasn't always been so picture perfect.

They are thought to have one of the most unbreakable relationships in Hollywood, but in a new interview with ELLE magazine, Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky has revealed that even she and husband Chris Hemsworth have their ‘bad days’.

The 41-year-old, who met and married the Thor star within the same year back in 2010, said the pair initially struggled with starting a family at the same time the Aussie star’s career was exploding.

“I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated,” she said.

“He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on.”

Chris is seven years her junior. But no matter what was happening nor how "young" he was to be starting a family, Elsa said Chris always made sure to put his family first.

"He always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him," she said.

"[Going through that] is how we've become so strong together."

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named India Rose, in 2012, when Chris was 30. Two years later, they welcomed twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

In 2015, the pair traded the streets of Los Angeles for the relaxed, beachy lifestyle of Byron Bay.

But Elsa - who has an impressive filmography of her own - wants her fans to know that she hasn't taken a "back seat" to her husband's career.

Instead, she's just shifted her priorities.

"It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids and suddenly your career isn't as important and you don't appreciate it as much," she said.

"You just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this and now I don't know if I really want it?'"

She is aware of the irony that despite being a father of three, Chris is almost never asked about juggling his career with being a lovely husband and dad.

"It's unfair in a way, because I don't' think men go through that," she said.

"But when you become a mum, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot, you mature, you see life differently and learn so many things."

