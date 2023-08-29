2017 Bachelor contestant Elora is at the centre of controversy... because of her crematorium business.

Former The Bachelor contestant Elora Murger's crematorium business is at the centre of controversy because of the fumes it's letting off and how it's affecting neighbouring businesses.

Elora appeared on Matty J's season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

She's now the director of Coastal Cremations on the Sunshine Coast.

A report by A Current Affair has found that the business has "ignited a dispute" with the neighbouring businesses in the industrial complex.

One business owner, Dan McKay told the program that the day the crematorium opened "is the day we started experiencing all of this".

The former reality TV star's business moved into the industrial area earlier this year after receiving approval from council.

Now there are concerns that the ash and fumes coming from their building is making people sick.

"You’d just get a severe waft of this and it pulls you up," McKay told A Current Affair. "It's not a nice smell at all... your eyes are watering all the time.

"The ash and everything comes into the workshop and it lands all over the cars."

While another business owner, John Kelly, said his lungs are inflamed as a result of the fumes.

"I end up in major coughing fits, dry retching everywhere," he said.

"I’ve had X-rays, my lungs are inflamed... So where do we go from here?"

"I literally can't be here anymore because I have health issues from this," Kelly added.

A third business owner, Jason McGarry, has partly relocated his landscaping business because of his health concerns and forked out his own money to understand what's going on.

"I, on my own back, went and organised some testing after we sort of collected over a short period of time," McGarry said.

"It confirmed our suspicions that the ash was coming from the crematorium next door and it did actually contain organic matter."

An environmental scientist told the program the fumes could be cremated human remains or burnt coffins but that further testing is needed.

Australasian Cemeteries and Crematoria Association Vice President David Molloy visited the site and said the situation is concerning.

"In all of my dealings through cremations in Brisbane; interstate, I have never seen anything like that," he said.

"I've never experienced where there's a need to sweep anything."

Molloy also questioned why a crematorium was allowed to be so close to other businesses, as the association's guidelines stimulate that it be built 200 metres from a boundary.

In a statement shared with Nine News, Elora claims she’s "committed to operating its cremation business to the highest ethical and legal standards."

"As a result of the independent assessments and inspections that include the monitoring of the furnaces over an extended period, any allegations in respect of by-products and odours are completely unfounded."

