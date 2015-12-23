Ellyse Perry scored the winning runs, then brought the game home with Matt Toomua.

Sportswoman Ellyse Perry, 25, had a pretty top-notch weekend.

First, she hit the winning runs for the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League game against the Perth Scorchers at the SCG, then she got married.

Perry wed ACT Brumbies player Matt Toomua, creating an official sporting power couple and securing the genetically blessed futures of any offspring.

The couple had been engaged for 16 months before they found time in their busy sporting schedules to make it official.

With Perry on the national cricket and soccer teams and Toomua preparing for his last season with the Brumbies before beginning his career in the UK with the Leicester Tigers, it’s amazing they were able to plan a wedding at all.

The couple will move to England at the end of next year, but Perry intends to continue her involvement with the Australian cricket and soccer leagues.

“I guess the time is right for us, but I’ve still got a lot I want to achieve in Australia. I haven’t forgotten that,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It really doesn’t change too much for me. I’ve spoken in depth to Cricket Australia about it and I am very keen to stay involved in the WNCL, the WBBL and the W-League.

“It might mean I spend more time in England and there’s a new super league that is starting there next year, so if I’m able to get a gig in that, that would be fantastic.”

The sportsters met at Sydney airport when he was en route to Darwin and she was headed to Melbourne.

Toomua had apparently had a crush on Perry for a while but was too shy to introduce himself. So Brumbies media manager Elliot Woods did the honours.

She posed for a snap for the team’s Twitter page — and Toomua must’ve started talking.