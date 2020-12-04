"I gave it absolutely everything I had." The Bachelorette's Elly and Frazer have split.

One month after The Bachelorette finale, Elly Miles has announced her split from winner Frazer Neate.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday night, the 26-year-old explained that the couple separated over the weekend.

If you need some more reality TV to look forward to, here's the trailer for Married at First Sight 2021. Post continues below.

"I just wanted to pop on here and say a couple of things. I just wanted you to hear it from me. Frazer and I are no longer together. We broke up over the weekend," she began.

"I think we just grew apart after the show. It was really really hard having the distance and the secrecy and I guess everything that comes along with having a new relationship in the media," she continued.

"It’s a bit of a quick turnaround, I guess, to go from thinking you’ve found the person you want to be with forever to being single again. I know I'm going to be fine though.

"I wasn’t happy for a little while there and I know from my end, I gave it absolutely everything I had."

Image: Instagram.

Elly then addressed the rumours that were circulating about their relationship.

"I know there are a lot of allegations towards Frazer about cheating on me and stuff. Whether it's true or not, I don't know. That's not the reason why we broke up," she said.

"He says it's not true but f**k who knows, honestly," she added.

In a lengthy caption accompanying the video, Elly asked for her followers not to message her about the break-up.

"I know a lot of people will want to lend kind words and I appreciate that so much but I just want to move on. Please keep your comments and messages to yourself and know I don’t say that from a bad or ungrateful place," she wrote.

"Having your personal life/relationship on display for the nation/world is something you couldn’t possibly understand unless you go through it yourself... and yes, I do know that I put myself in that position but I’m still allowed to say it’s hard and that you truly can’t appreciate the weight of it until you experience it. People can be incredibly cruel so I just ask that you please be kind to us both," she continued.

"I tossed up on how I should do this, or whether to do it at all. However, I wanted to do this video as I feel like I kind of owed it to everyone in a way since the relationship did start out that way and so you heard it from me directly, not through rumours/trashy media articles/podcasts, etc. This is literally all I have to say about it. I won’t be talking about it anywhere again," she added.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed and devastated at the whole outcome but what can you do. I know I can look back and know I did everything I could to try to make it work, so that’s good enough for me."

Frazer has not yet made a public comment about their breakup.

You can watch the full IGTV video below.

Feature Image: Channel 10 and Instagram/@ellymiles