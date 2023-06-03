Before Elliot Page came out as trans, he was in an open relationship with Kate Mara.

It was while filming 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past when Elliot Page – then known as Ellen – fell for American actress Kate Mara.

At the time, Mara was already in a relationship with someone else.

“The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” Page revealed in his new memoir Pageboy – which is out 6 June — according to PEOPLE.

“She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

(Who, I just realised, is the absolute babe from The Handmaid’s Tale).

Luckily for Page, Minghella was so down for Mara exploring her feelings, AND she felt the same, telling Page: “I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can”.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” the Oscar-nominated actor explained.

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it, with Kate very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that – I think a lot of us do this – aren’t fully available.

“And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump and then it goes away. And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life.”

While Page and Mara eventually ended up going their separate ways, the two are still really close. Mara even got to read the book before it hits the shelves.

She’s even going to join Page for an event to promote Pageboy in Los Angeles this month.

“I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing,” Page said.

“Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Well, it certainly sounds like we’ll be getting all the juicy details when the book comes out in a few days' time.

"Look forward to sharing more of my journey soon."

While it’s been three years since Page, who was assigned female at birth, came out publicly as a trans man, he still stops to notice how far he’s come.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer,” the actor wrote on Instagram in March alongside a shirtless photo of him in a cap.

“No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body.

“I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

Image: PEOPLE + Getty + Mamamia.

