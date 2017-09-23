Missing Stranger Things? Your next TV obsession just landed.

There’s a brand new Stan original series, and we’re dubbing it the next Stranger Things.

Electric Dreams, produced by and starring Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston, is set in a dark dystopian future and explores themes of state surveillance, human rights, technology, power, democracy and prejudice.

The story is based on a collection of works by Philip K. Dick, an American science fiction writer whose work was greatly influenced by the Cold War.

Dick’s work has already been transformed into film and television works, including Blade Runner and Minority Report, two terrifying representations of what the future might hold.

Cranston’s interpretation of Electric Dreams is no exception. It stars True Blood’s Anna Paquin, As Good As It Gets’ Greg Kinnear, Reservoir Dogs’, Steve Buscemi and The Departed’s Vera Farmiga.

Much like Stranger Things, the series is “set in a different and unique world – some which lie in the far reaches of the universe and time…”

There are 10 episodes, which will be released weekly exclusively on Stan.

You can watch the trailer for Electric Dreams above.

Listen: Our hosts discuss Stranger Things on Mamamia’s television podcast.



