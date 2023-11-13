Almost every local celebrity was at Effie Kats’ wedding this weekend.

Australian fashion designer Effie Kats has tied the knot in a wedding straight out of a fairytale. Kats wed finance broker James Cerolini on Saturday in a ceremony held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, before moving to the State Library of Victoria for the reception.

Considering she lives and breathes fashion and design, it was expected that Kats would walk down the aisle in a memorable dress — and that’s exactly what she did. After travelling to Paris multiple times to get fitted, Kats could finally wear her Zuhair Murad bridal gown, which was made from delicate lace and tulle. Her reception outfit was by local designer Alin Le’kal.

260 guests attended the grand affair, including Melbourne socialites Nadia Bartel, Bec Judd, Rozalia Russian, Lana Wilkinson, Elliot Garnaut, Chris Kontos, Khanh Ong, Jack Charles, Jessie Roberts, Jade Kisnorbo, Jessie Murphy, Sally Crinis, Suzy Eskander, Michelle Greene, Marie Uva, Toni Maticevski and Jo Constable who set the couple up.

Cerolini popped the question in August 2021 during lockdown, and now that the wedding is done and dusted, the two have plans to honeymoon in Tokyo.

“I’ve gone to so many events and I had a whole list of things in my mind that I knew I wanted,’’ Kats told the Herald Sun. “I’m so glad it went to plan and that everyone had a fantastic night. It’s a sign of a good wedding that everyone is on the dancefloor and there was even some Greek dancing.”

Kats also revealed that she has plans to hyphenate her surname, and will officially go by Kats-Cerolini. “I’m Effie Kats for life but I’m happy to hyphenate it.”

Take a look at the photos from Kats and Cerolini’s wedding below:

The bride and the groom. Image: Instagram @effiekats.



Kats' wedding featured a star-studded guest list. Image: Instagram @becjudd.

Kats wore a stunning lace dress by designer Zuhair Murad for the ceremony. Image: Instagram @effiekats.

The couple's reception was held at the State Library of Victoria. Image: Instagram @effiekats. The couple's reception was held at the State Library of Victoria. Image: Instagram @effiekats. The women were asked to wear either black or gold for the occasion. Image: Instagram @lanawilkinson.



The first dance. Image: Instagram @lanawilkinson.

A number of Melbourne socialites were in attendance. Image: Instagram @lanawilkinson.

Kats' dress featured layers of tulle and lace. Image: Instagram @lanawilkinson.

Bec Judd, who is close friends with Kats, also made an appearance. Image: Instagram @becjudd.

The set up for the ceremony. Image: Instagram @jag.creativestudio.

The beautiful three-tiered cake. Instagram: @dp_swag.

Tables were decked out with white florals. Image: Instagram @dp_swag.

Feature image: Instagram @effiekats/@becjudd.