Eddie Bartholomew and Sam Armytage give us a lesson in dressing in dark colours.

There are a few stereotypes about people who wear all-black outfits. They either:

a) work in fashion,

b) live in Melbourne,

c) are in mourning, or

d) couldn’t decide what to wear and/or hadn’t yet done a colour wash, so settled on the only foolproof doesn’t-clash option.

Yet if you’ve ever written off the head-to-toe dark ensemble as boring, think again. Because Sunrise presenter Eddie Bartholomew and host Sam Armytage have just proved how it can be exactly the opposite.

Both women served Channel Seven viewers a lesson in dark hues on Friday’s episode. We’re talking sleek shapes, dramatic detailing and, of course, a killer pair of shoes.

For Armytage it was all about the sleeves, pairing a Carla Zampatti skirt ($459) with a Dion Lee top ($690).

“The clothes maketh the woman…feel like a hundred bucks. Lots of you asking for deets on today’s outfit,” she wrote on Instagram.

“For those of you not asking… Enjoy a gratuitous shot of ME haha!”

It’s a simple top and skirt combo, but with the addition of the bat wing sleeves and the cheeky split, it’s seriously striking and elegant – no bling or loud prints necessary.

Bartholomew’s outfit, on the other hand, was all about the shoulders.

Her off-the-shoulder Scanlan and Theodore top ($650) — which, as she kindly pointed out on Twitter, was actually dark green rather than black — was balanced out by a Country Road wrap skirt (similar, $111.75), some silver finger bling and a pair of nude heels.

Going nude (on your feet, mind you) is a great stylists’ trick to make your legs appear longer and let your outfit do the talking.

Chic, classic ensembles like Armytage and Bartholomew’s are perfect for meetings at work and will also see you through to dancing on the tables at your favourite bar ’til 1am. (Post continues after gallery.)

While the pieces from the Channel Seven styling cupboard aren’t exactly budget buys, the principles that make the outfits work — simple, clean, balanced lines with one stand out detail — will work just as well with a Kmart skirt and Portman’s blouse as they do with designer gear.

Oh, and a fresh blowdry doesn’t hurt either.

Really like the pieces? We’ve found some cheaper alternatives you can have a play with.

Sam: Portmans top, $59.95 and Sheike skirt, $109.95.

Eddie: Sportsgirl top $89.95 and Topshop skirt, around $80.

