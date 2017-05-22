Russell Crowe let slip some major news about Ed Sheeran on live radio.

We have two very important, very exciting bits of news.

First, it appears acting icon Russell Crowe and singer Ed Sheeran are besties. Who knew?

Second, the Shape of You crooner may or not be engaged to his girlfriend of 18 months, Cherry Seaborn.

According to The Sun, the Oscar-winning actor let the news slip while discussing his unlikely friendship with the 26-year-old musician on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa show.

“We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay,” Crowe said.

“We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff.”

Oh, Rusty. It appears that wasn’t quite public knowledge just yet.

Ed’s team is yet to comment on Russell’s slip-up, but it’s clear that Ed and Cherry are going strong.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, Sheeran revealed how he ‘won over’ his former high school crush.

“One of our best friends worked on my tour. So when we came to New York, where she was living at the time, we hung out and reconnected through our mutual friend,” he said.

“She’s great.”