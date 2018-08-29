After years of heavy TV fake tan, this is the only tan Jess Rowe will put on her face.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Jessica Rowe’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Jess Rowe is an accomplished journalist and TV presenter who most recently co-hosted Network The’s Studio 10. She currently runs her blog, Crap Housewife, where you can buy her Crap Housewife Cat Unitard, and a weekly podcast, One Fat Lady and One Thin Lady, with her bestie Denise Drysdale. You can follow Jess on Instagram and Facebook here.

A quick scroll through Jessica Rowe’s Instagram feed and you’ll soon learn the woman loves a bold statement.

Bubblegum pink hair, neon purple lipstick, glitter, dramatic cat-eye sunglasses. The journalist’s personal style matches her bright, infectious personality.

Having sat under layers of caked on foundation and the unforgiving lights of television studios for decades, the mum-of-two now quite enjoys wearing her cropped hair whatever shade she fancies.

This week, Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Cambpell wrangled Jess into a room and had a good ‘ole rummage through her beauty bag to find out which products she loves, but more importantly, why she loves them.

One of the things Leigh was most impressed with was Jess’ mix of high end and really affordable products, something Jess said she consciously thinks about when spending money on beauty.

“I think we have to let go of the idea that you have to spend a fortune on both skincare and makeup. There are so many wonderful products out there that are inexpensive,” the 48-year-old said.

“Save your money for the flashy things, but don’t waste it on the rest.”

From the only tanning product she’ll use on her face to the $22 she swears by, here’s what Leigh found in Jess’ beauty bag.

Jess Rowe’s go-to beauty products.

Why she loves it: "A great friend of mine really got me thinking about how you don't have to spend a fortune on skin care, and so she got me into this Sukin cleanser. It's inexpensive and... it cleans your face!"

Why she loves it: "Hydrate Serum is so good, what I love about it is it's not a thick, rich cream. It's clear and light, but you can use it like a moisturiser, morning and evening."

Leigh also added, "This product is full of hyaluronic acid so it's really hydrating but not thick and heavy. It's a really good base for makeup - in summer, I don't use a face cream, I go straight from a serum like this to makeup. It's genius."

Why she loves it: "This Clinique foundation is lovely and creamy, and what I really like about it is you can just put it where you need it - I put it under my eyes, to cover my pigmentation and over red cheeks - and then blend out. It's quick and convenient, doesn't leak and they have plenty of good shades."

Why she loves it: Jess couldn't quit put her finger on why she loves this mascara so much. Enter, Leigh and her encyclopedic makeup knowledge.

"Lash Xtend is a tubular mascara - this one creates a tiny little tubes on the lash - that's why it's so easy to remove and you won't get that panda eye situation."

Why she loves it: "These Bourjois products look like lipsticks but apply like a gloss. It goes on matte and stains, but it's not dry. The older I get, lippie more and more gets in the lines around my mouth, but this lipstick doesn't do that. I love a bright lip, and once this one is on, it doesn't budge."

Why she loves it: "Having had problem skin as a teen and in my 20s and 30s, I get terribly anxious about putting creamy stuff on my face. EcoTan Face Tan Water feels like a toner - you wipe it on and it doesn't clog your pores. I do it before bed to wake up with a nice healthy glow, the colour isn't orangey and it doesn't stink."

Spendy and Savey

Here are Jess' favourite exxy and budget beauty buys.

Why she loves it: "A makeup artist put this beautiful purple-purple colour on my lips once and I loved it straight away. This Tom Ford shade isn't a colour I would've gone for myself, but that's what I love about makeup - you can play with it and experiment. I also love the rectangular packaging."

Why she loves it: "I wear eyeliner everyday and then I put a bit of glitter over the top... I love this brand, and the formula just glides on."

