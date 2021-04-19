7 'micro moments' in your day that actually make a massive difference to the environment.

After the year that was, it's all too easy to forget about the global issue we've been battling for years: the environmental crisis. Remember that ol' chestnut?

Well, in honour of Earth Day this year on April 22nd, we're reviving the conversation. Whether it's ditching redundant packaging, avoiding toxic chemicals or supporting sustainably sourced brands, there's so many ways that you can do your bit for the planet.

And it doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing sitch, either. Nuh-uh.

Along with doing simple stuff like switching off your lights and minimising the use of your car, there are a few things you can do in your day-to-day routine to reduce your impact on the environment.

So, if you’d love to do your bit but don’t know where to start, we've pulled together some simple micro habits that can really make a difference.

1. Ditch face wipes for reusable microfibre pads.

When it comes to removing makeup, there are a whole heap of different options on the market - facial wipes being just one of them. And hoo-boy, are they bad for the environment. (Very).

Fun fact: Did you know Sydney Water has removed more than 1000 tonnes of wet wipe materials from its wastewater system in the past two years?

Even funner fact: For those who want to avoid single-use products and do their bit for the environment (go you good thing!), there are other options that are both kind to your skin AND the planet.

Reusable microfibre pads out there - like these ones from Face Halo - can be washed over 200 times before needing to be replaced.

Image: Face Halo

2. Use a natural and sustainable toothpaste.

It's not just the skincare industry that's jumping on the eco-friendly bandwagon - the oral health care industry is doing its bit too. And for good reason.

Australian oceans are being absolutely *fed* with discarded plastic products on the daily - and most of it comes from our bathrooms.

Eek!

The good news? A wave of eco-friendly dental products are trying to solve this problem.

Enter Colgate Smile for Good Toothpaste. It's the first of its kind: in recyclable toothpaste tube with a natural formula that has ingredients of 99.7% natural origin.

Packaged in a recyclable tube and box, and formulated with minimal ingredients. It's also SLS-free, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free. How good is that?

So, why not do your bit at home and opt for bamboo toothbrushes over plastic ones (Colgate have these covered, too!), but also pimp your bathroom sink with a natural toothpaste that boasts *everything* you need (hey, everyday cavity protection!) and nothing you don't (lookin' at you, unnecessary chemicals and non recyclable tubes).

Image: Supplied

While it may seem like a small switch, good habits like these can actually make a bigger difference to the environment than you might think.

Wanna jump on board? Course you do! You can grab Colgate Smile for Good Toothpaste for only $8 at most retailers, including Woolworths, Coles and Amazon.

Image: Supplied

3. Switch to period undies or organic tampons.

Here's one for you: The average woman will use between 10,000 and 12,000 tampons in her lifetime, all of which can’t break down. Meaning? They eventually end up in landfill and our oceans.

Sad face.

For those looking for a more environmentally friendly option, why not try period underwear (you can't go past ModiBodi or Bonds) or menstrual cups (which can last around seven to 10 years). Not only will you be saving some serious coin, but you'll also be giving a little love back to the environment.

Not quite there yet on the period undies front? That's cool! You could also just switch from your regular pads and tampons to a more eco-conscious brand like TOM Organic.

Image: TOM Organic

4. Skip the cling wrap.

While cling film might save your sandwich, it takes *hundreds* of years to break down, and a great deal of it eventually ends up in the ocean.

For a simple sustainable switch that won't damage the environment (and still keep your lunch fresh), beeswax wraps can last around 18 months before being put in the compost.

Try: Beeswax Food Wraps Small Pack, $15.

Image: Beeswax

5. Use reef-friendly sunscreen.

Did you know that everything you put on your hair or skin eventually ends up in the water system? Well... it does. Just think of all those chemical-laden products ending up the ocean. Yikes.

Try steering clear of chemical sunscreens, especially those with ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone - because while they may protect your skin from the sun, they're also known for damaging coral reefs.

Instead, opt for mineral-based SPFs that contain zinc or iron oxide, like Sunbutter SPF50 Water Resistant Reef Safe Sunscreen, $29.95.

Image: Nourished Life

6. Choose 'naked' fruits and veggies over packaged produce.

Anyone else always leave the grocery store with a trolley full of plastic in all its various shapes and sizes? Same.

While reusable tote bags are obviously key to cutting down on plastic, the same goes for avoiding produce wrapped in plastic. It's everywhere, we know - but there is a way better option.

Try to look for 'naked' fruits and vegetables (those that are loose, without packaging) and pop them in a reusable bag so you can minimise food waste and packaging waste in one hit.

Look at you go!





Image: Getty. 7. Use shampoo and conditioner bars.





ICYMI, shampoo bars are having a major moment, slinking into the beauty market with more options than ever before. And we're here for it.

Usually made from natural, sustainably sourced ingredients, these solid forms of shampoo are not only good for your hair and skin but also the environment. Win win.

If you're looking for a good place to start, we recommend checking out Ethique shampoo bars: a zero-waste brand that focuses on minimising their environmental impact.

Image: Nourished Life

Feature image: Getty

Would you make any of the above switches to your daily routine? Share with us in the comment section below.