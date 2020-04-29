A 2-ingredient Nutella cake, plus 6 other ridiculously easy iso desserts anyone can make.

For some, isolation is a chance to better themselves by doing things like exercising, meditating, eating three square meals a day and reading lots of books.

They’re all great ideas, but so is baking and eating many, many snacks.

WATCH: Easter is done for another year but this no-bake dessert recipe will always be relevant. Post continues after video.

Thankfully, there are people on the internet far more creative than us who have come up with some absolute banger iso desserts.

From the whipped coffee you’ve seen on your Instagram feed to a delicious no-bake cookie recipe, keep scrolling for seven easy(ish) dessert recipes you can make in isolation.

1. The 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake.

This dalgona coffee trend, or whipped coffee, is all over the internet right now. Some reckon this started in South Korea. Other say the Greeks have been making this frappe-style beverage for decades but, we didn’t have TikTok back then.

Want to try this at home? You’ll need instant coffee, sugar and hot water – whip these ingredients in a mixer or with your brute strength until silky and foamy. Top a cold glass of milk and ice with the mixture, stir it through and consume. Delish.

3. Chocolate and peanut butter mug cake.

If whipped coffee isn’t your jam, how about a glass of whipped strawberry milk?

All you need is a big spoon of Strawberry Nesquik and 1/4 cup of double cream. Mix it until your arm is numb (or in your electric mixture if you’re so lucky) and serve over cold or hot milk.

5. Coco Pops Balls.



We love pretty much anything Aussie food blogger Phoodie comes up with, but these coco pops balls have our mouths watering.

To make them, you’ll need condensed milk, plain chocolate cookies, milo, coco pops and Mars Bars. And the best news is, you don’t have to do any baking!

You can find Phoodie’s full coco pops balls recipe here.

6. No-bake choc peanut butter cookies.

Aaaand here’s another yummy recipe from @jessiesheehanbakes. These no-bake choc peanut butter cookies look bloody delicious.

You’ll need butter, brown sugar, double cream, instant oats, peanut butter, vanilla essence, chocolate chips and a pinch of salt. Into the fridge they go and an hour later, you’ve got your cookies.

7. Three-ingredient crème brûlée.

Finally, this crème brûlée recipe is so good, it got its very own post. But it’d be rude not to include it in this round-up of simple iso desserts.

Originally created by Buzzfeed Tasty, the recipe has since been turned into a TikTok video by @shefshaq. All you need is vanilla ice cream, one egg yolk and sugar. Watch the video above to see how you can get a restaurant-quality (OK, not quite) crème brûlée crack at home.

Feature image: Instagram/@phoodiegram and @summerhillmkt.

Got a great dessert recipe? We’d love you to share it with us in the comments below!