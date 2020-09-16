Borders reopening: Exactly what restrictions have lifted across Australia this week.

As coronavirus cases drop, restrictions are easing in regional Vitoria and elsewhere.

On Thursday, the state reported 28 new infections in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in about three months. They also reported a further eight deaths from COVID-19.

In hope the country is moving to a 'COVID-normal', a number of limitations have lifted this week, including changes to watertight border restrictions.









Here's everything you need to know about the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Australia this week.

Changes to regional Victoria.

On Thursday morning, regional Victoria experienced eased COVID-19 rules for the first time in months.

Country Victorians are now in step three of the state government's coronavirus roadmap to recovery.

This means pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to serve people outside with strict density quotas, while outdoor gathering limits will be upped to 10.

Regional Victorians will also be able to leave their homes without restriction and all shops can reopen. Before this, they had been subject to stage three restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has eased restrictions in regional Victoria. Image: Getty.

Victorians will still be able to travel via Melbourne to reach other parts of the state but can only stop for three reasons including food, care and permitted work and study.

Caravan parks and camping grounds in regional areas will also re-open from Thursday, but with group booking restrictions.

Whilst regional Victoria has moved past their lockdown, metropolitan Melbourne remains in stage four restrictions until September 28. Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated it is unlikely Melbourne's lockdown will end early despite the city's lowering number of active and new cases.

NSW eases border restrictions.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions in regional Victoria has prompted the NSW government to relax travel orders on its border with the southern state.

From Thursday, the zone where border residents can move freely will also be expanded to include some areas around Pleasant Hills, Lockhart, Benalla, Bright and Mount Beauty.

Anyone in the area with an existing border region permit will be able to take advantage of the changes.

"I want to thank the border communities for their patience," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

"We are able to ease restrictions on the border given the reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission in regional Victoria."

Queensland relaxes restrictions in some regions.

On Wednesday, the Queensland government relaxed some internal restrictions after the state marked its fourth day without community transmissions of COVID-19. On Thursday, one new case of coronavirus was recorded in Queensland. The person was linked to a confirmed case was on his 10th day of quarantine when he received the positive diagnosis.

The government will now allow Gold Coast and Darling Downs residents to visit aged care homes and hospitals.

People living in those regions can also gather in groups of up to 30, up from 10 previously, without a COVID-19 safety plan.

Only 10 people are allowed to gather in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan.

Dreamworld has reopened after being shut in March due to COVID-19. Image: Getty.

Dreamworld has also now reopened their gates to visitors. Parent company Ardent Leisure says 400 staff returned to work at the Gold Coast theme park on Wednesday after it closed in March due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

Queensland has no restrictions on visitors from South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania or the Northern Territory.

South Australia borders open to ACT.

This week, South Australia also lifted their travel restrictions for people coming from ACT. However, NSW residents will still need to quarantine for "the foreseeable future".

"I am able to advise, effective midnight, the 14-day quarantine period will be lifted for people travelling between South Australia and the ACT," SA's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said on Tuesday.

"We're hopeful the situation in NSW will continue to improve … but for the time being people travelling from the ACT, they must travel by air straight from the ACT and not through NSW," Stevens said.

- With AAP.

Feature image: Getty.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



