19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar is teaching her kids about sex via controversial books.

There’s no doubt sex ed is important, but how young is too young for the ‘the talk’?

The Dugger family are under fire once again after Jill Dillard shared a photo on Instagram of the book she is using to teach her sons, aged three and one, about the birds and the bees.

The former Counting On TV star shared a picture of The Story of Me by written by Stan and Brenna Jones – the first in a series of four books called the God’s Design for Sex series – and has caused a lot of controversy.

The book’s description says it is designed for ages 3-5, using age-appropriate language and illustrations to explain “to young children the marvellous body God gave them”.

“It’s never too early to begin giving your child a practical understanding of his or her unique, beautiful body and why God designed it to be exactly the way it is.”

Firstly, many people have questioned whether its necessary to teach this to children so young. Comments have called it “inappropriate” and “wrong”.

But most people are outraged over what they’re describing as “homophobic” and “transphobic” themes in the book, and a lack of understanding for single parents.

The back of the book includes the lines “Why God wants each baby to have a mommy and a daddy” and “The specialness of being made a boy or a girl”.

“Totally okay with teaching them young but seriously? Wanting a child to have a Mummy and a Daddy?,” one person commented. “If a child has one of each that’s great but what about the kids that have two Mummys or two Daddys? Looks like this is setting your child up to think that another child they might meet who has same sex parents is not in a normal situation.”

“Shaming children with one parent sounds horrible,” said another.

It’s not the first time Jill and her husband Derick Dillard have been accused of these views. Derick was allegedly fired from the Dugger family’s TLC show for making homophobic and transphobic comments.