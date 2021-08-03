The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 4.

Drive-through vaccine clinics in Australia from October.

Drive-through vaccine hubs will be rolled out across Australia from next month, with pilot programs expected to start in mid-October and large-scale operations to be running by late November.

Lieutenant-General John Frewen’s Operation Covid Shield plan will even see schools becoming vaccine hubs by early December.

The Delta variant has put a rocket up the Commonwealth's vaccination plans, with the ramp up in vaccine sites to coincide with an expected increase in the availability of Pfizer jabs, with enough doses due to arrive in Australia to open up access for all over-30s from September 1, reports the Courier Mail.

Scott Morrison once lauded NSW's insistence on staying open and managing COVID-19 outbreaks with testing and tracing, but he now says only snap lockdowns are capable of halting the Delta variant.

The prime minister on Tuesday said NSW's "gold standard" for COVID-19 management was no longer fit for purpose due to Delta's virulence.

Hard, fast lockdowns were now the sole order of the day and NSW's attempt to manage its current outbreak before calling a lockdown wasn't sufficient.

Attempts to slowly ramp up virus restrictions were now also ineffective.

Wednesday marks seven weeks since the first COVID-19 case of the Bondi cluster - an unvaccinated limousine driver transporting air crew.

NSW aims for six million jabs by September.

With Greater Sydney and surrounds approaching six weeks of lockdown and daily infections remaining stubbornly high, the state government is now looking to vaccination as a way out of the outbreak.

NSW recorded 199 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, 82 of which were in the community while infectious.

The state government is aiming to have six million COVID-19 vaccine doses in arms by the end of the month to slightly ease lockdown rules.

But that's only 50 percent of the population, and would not be enough to do away with restrictions altogether.

Just over four million doses have already been administered in NSW, with 460,000 given out in the past week alone.

Easing restrictions in September would also depend on the case numbers, which even Premier Gladys Berejiklian admitted were "anyone's guess".

Fears Qld on verge of 'large outbreak'.

Brisbane's COVID-19 outbreak has swollen to 47 cases with the state's chief health office warning the state is on the verge of a "large outbreak".

The 16 new cases announced on Tuesday are all linked to the west Brisbane Delta cluster, which has grown from one to 47 cases in four days.

A 17th case was recorded in North Queensland, with contact tracing locations in Cairns, Trinity Beach and Yorkey's Knob. A Qantas flight from Brisbane to Cairns on Thursday morning has also been listed.

The circumstances are currently being investigated and Queensland Health advised more information would be released on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said 70 infringement notices were issued and 21 people were arrested overnight.

He said police will move to install RBT-style roadblocks to enforce the hard lockdown.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has previously advised younger adults not to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, but she admits that's set to change.

Australia to add another gold on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Australia is guaranteed at least one more gold to add to its medal tally on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics, with Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan only needing to complete the medal race to assure themselves of the gold medal, having established an unassailable lead in the men's 470.

All eyes will also be on Aussie Peter Bol who will make history on Wednesday in the men's 800 metre final.

American gymnast Simone Biles won bronze during the women's balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Jamacia's Elaine Thompson-Herah made history with her victory in the 200m on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to retain Olympic titles in the 100m and 200m.

US teen sensation Erriyon Knighton will become one of the youngest ever 200m finalists when he lines up at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Olympians accused of "unacceptable" flight conduct on their way home from Tokyo.

Rugby Australia and Football Australia are investigating the booze-fuelled conduct of returning Olympians on a flight home from Tokyo. The men's rugby sevens team, which suffered a quarter-final loss, and the Olyroos, who failed to progress beyond the group stage of their Olympic campaign, are both in hot water. Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll convened a meeting of his counterparts at sporting organisations with representatives on the flight. Carroll says Rugby Australia (RA) and Football Australia (FA) are probing the antics, which came after some departing Australian Olympians caused damage to their accommodation. "While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behaviour was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports" Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll said. "It's extremely disappointing. "Both rugby and football have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologised to the Australian Olympic team. "The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us."

MP calls for Lord's Prayer to be scrapped.

A 103-year-old tradition of reciting the Lord's Prayer when Victoria's upper house sits could be scrapped under a proposal by crossbencher Fiona Patten.

The Reason Party MP will move on Wednesday to replace the prayer with a moment of silence so politicians can pray or reflect on their responsibilities to Victorians.

Ms Patten, an atheist, says the current proceedings do not reflect Victoria's diverse community.

"We've got members of parliament from many diverse backgrounds, including Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, which wasn't the case when prayer was first introduced into parliament," she told AAP.

"We should be doing everything we can to be as inclusive as possible and not to privilege one religion over another at the beginning of parliament."

NY Governor Cuomo harassed women, says investigation.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of US and state law, according to a five-month investigation detailed by the state attorney general that prompted Cuomo to swiftly deny any inappropriate conduct.

"I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo, a Democrat who has served as governor since 2011, said in pre-recorded remarks.

"I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been."

The investigation showed that Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to a total of 11 women, Attorney General Letitia James told a news briefing earlier on Tuesday, adding that the governor's office had become a "toxic workplace" that enabled harassment to occur.

It was a civil investigation and will not directly lead to criminal charges against the governor.

Around the world.

- The Taliban appear close to capturing their first provincial capital in Afghanistan in years. Over the past weeks they've captured several lucrative border crossings with Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

- America has reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70 percent of American adults a month later than planned. But the administration is struggling to overcome scepticism and hostility against the vaccine especially in the South and other rural and conservative areas.

- New global modelling of birth sex ratios has found global long-term stability could be at risk due to the "cultural preferences" for boys in certain countries with men expected to outnumber women in coming decades.

- With AAP

