We're calling it: this is the best Dr Pimple Popper blackhead extraction video yet.

Every time we think we’ve seen the worst (read: best) of Dr Pimple Popper, she takes it to a whole new level.

Her latest videos are a continuation of an infamous patient known as ‘The Masked Man’, an 80 something-year-old male who suffers from very extensive solar comedones called Favre-Racouchot.

Translation? He has hundreds of blackheads over his face that give the illusion he’s wearing a black mask, like Zorro.

This is really not one for the faint-hearted. (Watch the first video in full here).

Over three visits, Dr Pimple Popper — a.k.a. dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee — has been poking, squeezing, slicing and sliding at his comedones, which have been building up for years.

In fact, some were so stubborn they required a steaming facial to relax and soften them and took multiple sessions to clear out.

In good news for pimple poppin’ fans, this means almost an hour of non-stop blackhead battles split over multiple videos. You can view them here. (Post continues after gallery.)

So far, the series has been viewed more than six million times.

Watch at your own peril – and if you can watch her tackle the ones on his eyelid without cringing or looking away, you’re definitely not human.

Image: Youtube/@DrPimplePopper

Do you love or loathe these videos?

If you love Pimple Popping, listen to this segment on Mamamia OutLoud:



