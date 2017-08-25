On Monday, everyone in the United States was able to witness (at least in some part) a total solar eclipse, the first to be seen across the entire country since 1918.

Three days later, US President Donald Trump woke up and decided he would tweet about it.

Well, he would at least re-tweet about it.

In between a rant about the debt ceiling and FAKE NEWS, Trump re-tweeted a meme showing his image ‘eclipsing’ that of former President Barack Obama.

"The best eclipse ever!" the meme read.

While many can understand what Trump was going for - as inappropriate and racist as it is - Twitter users were quick to point out the message behind the image actually painted Trump in a horrifying light.

Let's just say that from now on, when you look up the word 'backfired' in the dictionary, an image of this Twitter thread might be next to it.

Of course, this isn't the first time Trump's tweeted (or re-tweeted) something highly inappropriate.

Just last week, he shared - and then deleted - a cartoon image of a Trump train hitting a person covered with the CNN logo.

The image was shared just three days after 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd protesting a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

LISTEN: Mamamia's Trump podcast, Tell Me It's Going To Be Okay, talks you through what's happening in the White House this week.