news

We can't look away from Donald Trump's latest awkward moment with his wife.

How do you shower your significant other with love and affection?

A nice note? A kiss on the cheek? A hug of some kind? Maybe a handshake?

No?

Ahhh. You clearly haven’t the social skills of the Trumps, who, it would seem, love engaging in the odd handshake when saying a quick hello, how are you, in public.

Because what else are marriages made for, if not the interlocking of hands and a good shake of them to boot?

As the First Lady introduced her husband at a US Air Force event on Friday, he entered the stage, bounded up to his wife, stuck out his hand and have her a great, big, romantic, Donald Trump handshake.

And Twitter, like only Twitter can, can’t get enough.

Because the only thing better than watching a long-term married couple shake each other’s hand in public, is bearing witness to one subtly but definitively pushing the other off stage.

Just beautiful.

How did Jared and Ivanka go from golden couple to outcasts?

