news

The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 5.

Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital to wave to supporters.

Donald Trump has made a brief trip in a black SUV to wave to his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a video uploaded to Twitter before the trip, he said he was going to "make a little surprise visit."

The fire is about 200-hectares in size. Five helicopters were in the air assisting in firefighting efforts alongside 16 fire crews on the ground.

New Zealand fire officials described conditions as very challenging with strong winds continuing. "Unfortunately some houses have been lost and we are working with those affected in the community," a statement said.

The fire is believed to have started by an electrical arc from overhead power lines, although fire investigators remained on the scene.

Local authorities had opened welfare centres, and about 90 people had been evacuated from the area.

Around the world.

- India has recorded another 75,000 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a day after the death toll passed 100,000. 

- New Caledonia has voted against independence from France for the second time in as many years with the "no" vote gaining 53.26 per cent of the vote. 

- With AAP

Feature image: Pool/ABACA/QLD Police/ Darrian Traynor/Getty.

Tags: politics , international-news , australian-news

Top Comments

rush 7 hours ago
Jesus Christ, now Trump "understands" the virus? I mean, it's not as if he's had six months + of his country's top medical experts explaining it to him, or anything.
MORE COMMENTS