Donald Trump did a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' and it went exactly as you'd expect.

Donald Trump’s highly anticipated Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ today turned out to be more of a curated ‘Ask Me Just A Few Things’, with an automatic moderator blocking comments left, right and centre.

Mostly left, we’re guessing.

Over an hour and a half, the Republican US presidential nominee answered just a handful of questions from the website’s community and those appeared to be hand-picked.

Moderators of the discussion on subreddit thread r/The—Donald, which started as a dedicated Trump fan page but is now the second most active community on the site, admitted to temporarily taking “extra security measures to keep our community free from troublemakers.”

Effectively, no new users were allowed to post questions — unless they proved they were A) famous and B) pro-Trump — and anything deemed hilarious inappropriate disappeared almost instantly.

Despite only answering a few questions on voter fraud, money in politics, Obamacare, winning, NASA and a couple of other topics, Trump managed to refer to his political opponent Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary Clinton” at least four times.

For example, one questioner asked: “What is your plan for reducing or removing the influence of money on politics?”

“Keeping Crooked Hillary Clinton out of the White House!” the billionaire replied.

He also promised an election free from voting fraud and declared NASA to be “wonderful!”

“Voter fraud is always a serious concern and authorities must be vigilant from keeping those from voting that are not authorised to do so,” he answered one question.

“Honestly I think NASA is wonderful! America has always led the world in space exploration,” he replied to another.

Trump’s relationship with the media has been strained (to say the least) throughout his year-long campaign.

When asked what he would do to “tackle [the] protected class of media elites without stepping on the first amendment rights of average Americans?” he answered: “I have been very concerned about media bias and the total dishonesty of the press. I think new media is a great way to get out the truth”

(*cough* in his incredibly moderated Q&A *cough*)

Trump promised a tough stance on working visas for migrants (“My plan is the exact opposite of Crooked Hillary Clinton.”) and expressed his admiration for the police.

He also vowed to dismantle Obamacare — Obama’s signature reform of the American healthcare system.

The most terrifying response to come out of the whole thing, boldly titled “I’m Donald J. Trump and I’m Your Next President of the United States“, was when one user asked:

“Are you getting tired of winning?”

He responded: “I am never tired of winning, and as your president I will win for you, the American people. I’m with you!”

*shudders*

Meanwhile, Twitter users had fun asking all the questions we really wanted answers to: