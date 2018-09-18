News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Why people think Donald Glover turned up in "whiteface" to this year's Emmy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mysterious “whiteface” man was sitting amongst Hollywood’s elite at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Fans of the television show, Atlanta, immediately recognised the mystery persona as “Teddy Perkins”.

The Emmy-nominated – and many believed snubbed – TV series is the brain child of Donald Glover, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, and is the musician responsible for the controversial song and music video This Is America.

This opens up the investigation to literally anyone else… helpful we know. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So, can the real Teddy Perkins, please stand up?

Either way, a lot of people were confused and expressed their theories accordingly:



What did you think of the surprise character reference? Tell us in a comment.

Speaking of the Emmys, here are some of the best dressed celebrities from the night.

Tags: donald-glover , emmys2018 , entertainment-3 , teddy-perkins , television , the-binge

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Joe Holliday 2 years ago

Why is it that when someone dresses up as a character that happens to be a different race than them, Americans refer to it as whiteface or blackface? That gives it a racist connotation, even when it's not racist. Whiteface and blackface are something completely different than dressing up in costume.

DC 2 years ago

It's a shame nobody watched the Emmys.

MORE COMMENTS