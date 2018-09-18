Why people think Donald Glover turned up in "whiteface" to this year's Emmy Awards.

A mysterious “whiteface” man was sitting amongst Hollywood’s elite at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Fans of the television show, Atlanta, immediately recognised the mystery persona as “Teddy Perkins”.

The Emmy-nominated – and many believed snubbed – TV series is the brain child of Donald Glover, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, and is the musician responsible for the controversial song and music video This Is America.

This opens up the investigation to literally anyone else… helpful we know. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So, can the real Teddy Perkins, please stand up?

Either way, a lot of people were confused and expressed their theories accordingly:





