The mum who's banned playdates with kids who have "bogan" names

Meet Katie Hopkins, a former contestant on the UK version of the reality TV show The Apprentice.

Katie has created a furor in Britain by announcing on a talk show that she judges her children's friends based on their names. If kids have "working class" names she prefers her children not to play with them because those children probably don't do their homework and muck around at school.

The names she deems as "working class" are Tyler, Chantelle, Charmaine and Chardonnay. Oh, and Kylie.

I have a few "working class" words I'd like to direct to Katie but I'll refrain from complicating the points I'd like to make which are:

a. What kind of person thinks less of a child due to their name;

b. What kind of person thinks less of a child's parents due to the name they chose to call their child;

c. What the hell is wrong with being "working class"?

Does she mean "lower class"? Does she mean "of less value"? Does she mean "has less money"? Does she mean "less intelligent"?

WHO THE HELL DOES SHE THINK SHE IS?

Katie told ITV's The Morning Show, "There's a whole set of things that go with children like that that are quite a disruptive influence at school and that's why I don't like those kinds of children."

"I tend to think children who have intelligent names have intelligent parents and they make much better play dates therefore for my children."

She's also previously said she doesn't hire fat people at her consultancy firm because they are "lazy" and that would give the wrong impression to her clients. Luckily for her society doesn't judge blondes, reality TV stars and people who are mean to children.

Kylie, did you do your homework at school?

Show hosts Phillip Schofields and Holly Willoughby then proceeded to rattle off a number high-achievers with the names Tyler, Chantelle, Charmaine, Chardonnay and Kylie however Katie wouldn't be disuaded from her point, which is that parents are time-poor and forced to make quick judgements about the children their kids play with. Names are the easiest way apparently.

She said, "It's about making fast choices for your child that you think are for the best."

As a mother-of-three I do my best not to raise judgemental snobs (yes, I am making an assumption that she won't be winning mother-of-the-year any time soon).

Check it out for yourself and let us know your thoughts.

Sure, I've become concerned with some of the kids my son has become friends with but never because of their name or if they are "working class". I actually don't consider class at all when it comes to anything. My family are Italian migrants, so is my husband's family, we've had very little money, we've had a lot, we lost it all, we've lived all over Sydney and absolutely none of it defines me or my children and I've never become concerned that it would.

Am I naive?

I'm so glad to live in a country like Australia that isn't shackled to a class system like the one Katie adheres to. How suffocating that would be – don't you agree?