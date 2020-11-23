'We've helped thousands of babies with sleep. Here are 4 things to know about sleep training.'

Sleep. It’s the clickbait of the parenting world.

Want to get a Facebook Mother’s Group talking? Post about sleep.

With a long-term study recently finding that new parents face up to SIX YEARS of disrupted sleep, it’s really no wonder it’s a hot-button topic.

Two people who know that all too well are Aloni and Cara Benau, the creators and founders of Glow Dreaming, the scientifically backed sleep solution that seven per cent of Aussie children under five own, use and love.

In just over four years, they have helped more than 100,000 families around the world get better sleep. At the core of their approach is the idea that 'sleep training' is not a one-size-fits-all thing; every child and parent is different.

Mamamia spoke to Aloni and Cara (on behalf of exhausted parents everywhere), about the four things they want new parents to know about sleep and sleep training, and how we can take the pressure off parents because...we need sleep, too.

1. Sleep training should make way for 'sleep guidance'.

If the topic of sleep gets tongues wagging, ‘sleep training’ will often send people into a frenzy. The concept of sleep training is often associated with leaving your baby or toddler to ‘cry it out’ - an idea that Glow Dreaming does not support in any way.

"Training gives the idea of something rigid and inflexible. We are more about creating really positive sleep habits," says Cara.

Think of it as 'sleep guidance' that helps to gently improve patterns and behaviours to tilt in the direction of better sleep, as opposed to a concrete set or rules you’re forced to follow.

The Glow Dreaming Unit and new-to-the-Glow-family ICRA personalised sleep program is all about pairing science with real-life reviews and experience to create a positive sleep environment that supports both parents and children in achieving better sleep.

"The Glow Dreaming Unit helps to teach the body to fall asleep on its own, without reliance or dependency, while ICRA supports parents in constructing a personalised, positive sleep routine that works," says Aloni.

"We've removed that ‘cry-it-out’ methodology so that parents are relaxed and empowered by intelligent sleep support."

Aloni and Cara started Glow Dreaming four years ago, and have found international success. Image: Supplied.

2. There’s a tonne of science behind getting a better sleep.

Sleep (and how to get more of it), is at the foundation of what Glow Dreaming do. Developed alongside the world’s leading expert in sound design and research, Dr Ir. Stéphane Pigeon, the Glow Dreaming Unit combines the proven methodologies of pink noise and LED light with humidifying and cool mist functions to help create the best sleep environment possible.

You might have heard of white noise, but that’s so 2012. 'Pink noise' is where it’s at, as it enhances brain activity and promotes deep, restorative delta wave sleep. Glow Dreaming pairs this brain-loving sound with LED light to stimulate melatonin production to tell your little one that it’s snooze time.

The Glow Dreaming Unit in action. Image: Supplied.

There's also the humidifier function and the organic, medicinal-grade Glow Lullaby essential oil blend that can be added to the mix. A long-term user of essential oils, Cara partnered with Dr Bo Hendgen, a world-leading paediatric naturopath, to find the perfect blend for Glow Dreaming that helps calm the nervous system and relax muscles, leading to restful sleep.

Pair the unit with the ICRA personalised sleep program, which is created for you after a detailed analysis that identifies the personalities of both you and your child, and sleep quality should improve.

3. Sleep deprivation doesn’t have to be a rite of passage.

“There is a common misconception that sleep deprivation is a kind of ‘rite of passage’ amongst parents,” says Aloni. “The thing is, it doesn’t have to be.”

If you Google ‘How to get my baby to sleep’, you’ll be bamboozled with a trillion results in under five seconds. And that can be pretty darn confusing (especially when you’re in a sleep-deprived haze, mainlining coffee like it's water).

“There is so much misinformation that it can get very confusing,” adds Cara.

Glow's new personalised sleep program ICRA was developed to cut through that confusion.

“It is very parent focused and pretty much holds your hand throughout the process,” says Aloni. “ICRA will tailor a routine to the specific needs of your family and tell you what to do and when.”

It takes a lot of the stress and confusion out of bedtime, leading to a relaxed, confident parent who will inevitably find it far easier to manage what the night throws at them.

4. Sleep is a lifelong skill (and it’s never too late to start improving it).

As many adults will tell you, good sleep isn’t always easy to come by, even as we get older. Good sleep habits take time to develop but, once in place, will have far-reaching benefits.

While starting young will be beneficial, all children can benefit from a transformed sleep experience. Glow Dreaming has sleep support in place for newborns to tweens 12+, which pairs the Glow Dreaming Unit with ICRA programming for a nightly routine that ticks all the boxes for good sleep, regardless of whether you’re singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ or being banished from their room at bedtime.

“There is no right or wrong time to start trying,” says Aloni. “There will always be ups and downs, but if you seek help and support then you can change the behaviours at any age.”

