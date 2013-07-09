News
couples

Do you suffer from 'vagina dentata'? Most married women do.

Have you ever tried to explain to your partner that foreplay can be as simple as helping you wash the dinner dishes or even to running the vacuum cleaner around the house?

Sometimes it's the simplest of gestures that gets us in the mood.

We fear most men don't know this and certainly don't want to hear it from us.

Enter, Reservoir Dad.

Reservoir Dad is one of our favourite Aussie dad bloggers. He's hilarious and a massive over-sharer.

We love him.

Reservoir Dad has previously shared video posts on various parenting exploits, including footage of his live vasectomy.

Now he tells us all about the terrible condition known as 'vagina dentata'. Watch and learn…he's brilliant. Just brilliant.

