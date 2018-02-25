The old-fashioned wedding tradition that's becoming increasingly unpopular.

In 2018, more and more married couples are giving wedding traditions the flick.

Think swapping the wedding cake for a doughnut wall, having a black wedding gown or dressing your bridesmaids in white.

And there’s one particular old-fashioned wedding trend very quickly being left off the wedding schedule.

According to Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of wedding website The Knot, the bouquet toss is being given, well, the toss.

"Under half of brides do a bouquet toss, and only 37 percent of grooms do a garter toss," she told InStyle.

"Seeing as the average age of a bride is 29 years old and the groom is almost 31 years old, it’s no surprise that traditions like these are on the way out."

This is because as couples get older, they are less likely to have single friends vying to catch the bouquet.

In medieval Europe, legend has it that single women would chase after the bride trying to tear off bits of her dress for good luck. Brides started throwing their bouquets as a distraction. Fortunately it's the latter action that prevailed, with the superstition that whoever caught the bridal bouquet would be the next in line to get married.

And while it's been a mainstay plot device in rom coms, it's beginning to be viewed as an outdated activity.

Firstly, there's enough reminders for attendees who are single at a wedding without gathering them all in one place to compete against each other to catch a bunch of flowers.

And secondly, things can get competitive. And dangerous. Particularly when it takes place towards the end of a night when champagne is free flowing.



