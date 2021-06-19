'At the weekend I found porn on my son's iPad. He's 5.'

When I checked it, I found the photos.

One week was all it took. One week for him to use the voice button on Google, find those pictures and screenshot them.

Once my shock subsided and I had put the restrictions back on, I gently approached him.

He looked up at me from his toys with his innocent blue eyes. I took a deep breath, knowing those were the same eyes that had been looking at those pictures.

What had he been thinking? Was he just curious? Did he find it funny?

I had been so prepared for the porn chat. To talk about the difference between porn and sex, the objectification and degradation of women. That women don’t always look like that and sex is not always a performative act.

The reassurance of how okay and normal it was to watch. How everyone does.

I wanted to hammer home the importance of being aware of things like porn addiction and your brain's desensitisation to the graphic content you feed it.

Consent. Condoms. Communication.

I had it all ready to go. The embarrassing, necessary conversations in places like the car where they couldn’t run away or slam doors in my face.

What I was not ready for, was what the hell you say when you find photos like these on the device of someone who hasn’t yet mastered the ability to tie their own shoelaces.

Red faced, he admitted he found the photos. He told me he was searching for "bums" (apparently when you're five there is a particular interest and hilarity in "bums") and then found them.

I nodded and said it was ok. I asked a lot of questions. I asked if anyone had ever showed pictures like that to him. I asked if he had ever spoken to anyone he didn’t know online. I queried as to why he wanted to keep those pictures and how it felt when he saw them.

We talked a lot. We talked about curiosity of the human body; we talked about why he wasn’t old enough to look at those kinds of pictures; we talked about his growing brain. He said he didn’t really know why he did it and why he took screenshots of them.

I said that it was okay not to know why you do things sometimes.

It was hard.

But do you know what made it so much harder? The opinions of others.