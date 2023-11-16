Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former girlfriend is suing him, alleging a decade of abuse.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault and domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers/listeners.



Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being sued by his ex-partner Cassie, who accused Combs of rape and repeated physical abuse over a decade.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, is an R&B singer once signed to Combs' record label. In a suit filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, she says that not long after she met him in 2005, he began a pattern of abuse including supplying her with drugs, physical assault and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed it, per the New York Times.

In a statement, Ventura, 37, said she finally felt ready to speak up.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said.

As well as claims of repeated assault, Ventura's lawsuit alleges Combs, 54, requested she carry his gun and blew up the car of rapper Kid Cudi, whom Ventura dated in 2012.

Cudi confirmed her account through a spokesperson: "This is all true," he told the New York Times.

Cassie Ventura, pictured in January 2018. Image: Getty.

In one incident, the suit claims Combs dangled Ventura's friend over a 17th-floor hotel balcony.

The suit states that after Ventura signed to Combs' label, which released her debut album in 2006, he began to exercise extreme levels of control over not just her career, but her apartment and clothing too. She states that Combs even had access to her personal medical records and after she had an MRI scan for memory loss, her results went directly to him.

It also features multiple direct instances of alleged violence, including an allegation that in 2018 Combs forced himself into Ventura's apartment and raped her. After that, the suit states, she left him for good.

Combs, through his lawyer, has vehemently denied the allegations and alleged Combs has been 'blackmailed' by Ventura for the past six months.

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday," lawyer Ben Brafman responded.

Ventura's lawyer said Combs had offered her "eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit" but she rejected his offer.

The suit, which names Combs and some of his associated companies as defendants, seeks unspecified damages.

Ventura and Combs dated off and on for 11 years until 2018.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature image: Getty.