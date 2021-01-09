A jarring photo and a rumoured dig at Bella Hadid: Why everyone's talking about The Weeknd.

On March 20, 2020, The Weeknd released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, After Hours.

It was the mark of a new era for the 30-year-old singer. An era that involved a brand new character.

Since After Hours was released, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has been seen wearing disturbing makeup at his public appearances.

At the Video Music Awards in August, the singer appeared battered and bruised, sporting a cut lip and two black eyes. The singer also wore similar makeup for his Saturday Night Live performance in March.

The Weeknd at the Video Music Awards in August 2020. Image: Getty.

Then, at the American Music Awards in November, The Weeknd's "injuries" escalated even further.

During the awards show, the 30-year-old performed two singles from his new album, 'Save Your Tears' and 'In Your Eyes', while wearing full facial bandages.

The Weeknd at the American Music Awards in November 2020. Image: Getty.

Now, The Weeknd has unveiled the final step of his transformation. And yes, it involves 'Instagram Face'.

Let us explain.

Wait, why is everyone talking about The Weeknd's face?

On January 5, The Weeknd released the music video for his latest single, 'Save Your Tears'.

In the four-minute video, the Canadian singer dances around a ballroom while looking almost unrecognisable.

Watch a clip from The Weeknd's new music video below. Post continues after video.

After unveiling his bandages, the singer is now sporting a new look involving dramatic prosthetics that mimic the appearance of severe plastic surgery.

The Weeknd's new 'Instagram Face' look includes a crooked nose, plumped cheeks, and dramatically enlarged lips.

It's... a lot to take in.

While some viewers initially believed The Weeknd's transformation was real, makeup artist Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance has confirmed that the look involved prosthetics.

"Check out the weird plastic surgery make up we did for The Weeknd," he wrote on Instagram.

What has The Weeknd said about his transformation?

The Weeknd, who is notoriously private, hasn't shared much about his transformation.

In an interview with CR Men last year, the singer explained that he wanted to share a new side of himself amid the release of After Hours.

"I feel confident with where I'm taking this [new] record," he said.

"There's also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen."

The 30-year-old has also explained the "dark undertones" in his After Hours song 'Blinding Lights'. In the music video for the single, The Weeknd is seen with a bloody, cut face.

"['Blinding Lights' is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you're just blinded by streetlights. But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely," he told Esquire.

"I don't want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is."

Similarly, in another song from The Weeknd's latest album, 'Escape From LA', the 30-year-old sings that all "LA girls look the same" because they all get "the same work done".

How did the internet react?

Since The Weeknd unveiled his 'new look', fans have shared their reactions on social media, with many comparing the singer to "Handsome Squidward" - a viral reference to a Spongebob Squarepants episode in which the character of Squidward undergoes surgery and emerges with a new face.

