Diane Kruger dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years. Here's where their lives are now.

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson met way back in 2006. At the time Jackson had become somewhat of a heartthrob thanks to his role in the 90s teen drama, Dawson's Creek. Despite his success, Kruger hadn't been impressed, and it wasn't until after their "miserable" first date, that they began to get along.

In an interview with US Weekly, Jackson admitted their date was brought down by her allergies and his nerves.

"I took her to an Italian restaurant, and there was some flower that was blooming. She was allergic to it so she sniffled and sneezed the entire time," he explained.

"And when I get nervous, you might have noticed I talk a lot. So I just chewed her ear off for an hour and a half… It was amazing. I'm surprised she ever called back."

In contrast, Kruger said she hadn't even been aware their meeting was, in fact, a date at all.

"He thinks he asked me out on a date, which is not true because I did not agree to that. I agreed to have drinks with him," she told Conan O'Brien. "I actually had plans with someone else for dinner, so I know I didn't say yes to dinner. We were sitting at the bar, and it's nine o'clock, and I'm ready to leave.

"And he was like, 'Let's go, we have dinner reservations.' And I felt really bad because he looked very eager and he put on a clean shirt. And so I was like, 'OK, fine. Let's go'."

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger, 2007. Image: Getty.

Kruger went on to say that while she thought their date was going to end earlier, she was sourly mistaken.

"I thought he might say, 'Let's call it a day. I'll bring you home,'" she recalled. "And of course not. He talked about himself for an hour and a half. Nonstop."

She added: "He took me back to my hotel in his car, which was a piece of s**t. Excuse me, but it was. The door was eaten by his dog, it smelled so bad. If you know Josh, you know he was not the tidiest of guys, so trust me, it was not cute."

To make matters worse, he even went for a kiss. Kruger admitted, "I swear to God, at the end, I was like 'Should I slap him?'"

It worked out in the end though, because eventually, the pair become official.

However, Kruger and Jackson didn't 'settle down' and get married – and in Kruger's words, it simply wasn't a desire she had after previously marrying director Guillaume Canet.

"No paper you have signed will keep you around," she told Allure in 2010.

In 2012, she further explained her thoughts to US Weekly: "Marriage is important for the people it's important for, but neither one of us is particularly religious, so I don't think there's any particular push... But never say never! I don't know."

While Jackson found fame through acting, Kruger had been a jack of all trades after coming up in the fashion scene as a model and stylish it-girl before transitioning into acting. Her love for fashion was something Jackson admired.

"One of the most attractive things to me about Diane is how confident she is in herself as a woman and in her beauty, and how much self-respect she has and the way that manifests itself in the way she dresses," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger, 2015. Image: Getty.

He added: "I certainly pay more attention to how I dress now than I did a decade ago before we started dating."

Just a little while later in July 2016, the pair announced through a short statement to People that they had broken up but "remain friends". However, it was implied by other publications the couple they'd ended their relationship long before they publicly announced it – and in 2017, Kruger confirmed this.

The actor told Vulture it had been "a long time coming".

"You don't break up overnight after ten years," she added."It wasn't like an urgent, 'Oh my god, I can't sleep at night' thing," she said of the process.

However their split did feel "liberating," Kruger admitted, "because I didn't have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 per cent into something else."

In December 2016, Jackson revealed his surprise about how much the dating scene had changed. "Things have changed a little bit since [the] last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, 'Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.' It’s been quite a big change."

The pair have remained chummy as in 2017 Jackson posted about Kruger following her Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Yes she Cannes," he wrote on Instagram after Kruger received the award for her role in In the Fade. "Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I'm over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve."

Both Jackson and Kruger have now moved on and had children with their new partners.

Jackson married actress Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019 after meeting just one year prior, reportedly at Usher's 40th birthday party.

While cheating rumours circulated shortly after they began dating (Jackson was photographed kissing a mystery woman in 2019) however no statement was ever made and the pair happily announced the arrival of their daughter, Janie, in April 2020.

In 2021, Turner-Smith spoke about their relationship, explaining they had been "mirrors" for each other.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she told People. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

She continued, "We high five each other all the time about how great we chose. We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"

Kruger met and began dating The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus around 2015 (paparazzi photos caught the pair kissing but neither they nor Jackson released a statement). In 2018, they welcomed their daughter.

In May 2021, Krueger reflected on her relationship with Reedus.

"The moment we heard her heartbeat for the very first time and nothing was ever the same again. What a joy to watch you grow my little girl," the actor wrote in an Instagram post. "I will always love you [Reedus] for giving me our little angel and making life just so much better."

Image: Getty + Mamamia.