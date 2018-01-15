ADVERTISEMENT
This is a post about celebrity engagement rings. Diamond engagement rings.
Not about how said celebrities fell in love or the lovely story behind how they proposed.
Nope. Just lots of beautiful photos of the celebrity engagement rings we’d give our first everything to get a glimpse of in real life.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Kim and Kanye. Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
They’re all here, and so are their unique (and ginormous) engagement rings.
We’ve conveniently compiled our favourite celebrity engagement rings all in the one place for your perusing pleasure.
That is all.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Cardi B and Offset
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Which celebrity engagement rings have we missed? Whose is your favourite?
Images: Getty/Instagram.