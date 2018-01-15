News
weddings

Just a bunch of stunning celebrity engagement rings all in the one place.

This is a post about celebrity engagement ringsDiamond engagement rings.

Not about how said celebrities fell in love or the lovely story behind how they proposed.

Nope. Just lots of beautiful photos of the celebrity engagement rings we’d give our first everything to get a glimpse of in real life.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Kim and Kanye. Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

They’re all here, and so are their unique (and ginormous) engagement rings.

We’ve conveniently compiled our favourite celebrity engagement rings all in the one place for your perusing pleasure.

That is all.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Cardi B and Offset

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Which celebrity engagement rings have we missed? Whose is your favourite?

Images: Getty/Instagram.

