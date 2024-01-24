The one product for dewy makeup without looking greasy, according to a beauty therapist.

If there's one thing we love at Mamamia, it's pilfering juicy secrets from some of the beauty industry's biggest names. It's pervy! Fun! And really quite helpful. Espeically when it comes to the tiny tweaks that can level up your makeup game.

And that's what You Beauty's 'In Her Bag' is all about. Hosted by the sparkly Lucy Neville, each week we snoop through a beauty insisder's makeup bag and find out what they spend their money on, what products they hate, as well as the best makeup technique they've ever used.

Watch: Mamamia's beauty contributor Teresa McNamara shares her thoughts on the popular Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. Here are her honest thoughts. Post continues below.

This week, we asked content creator and beauty therapist Madeleine Edwards her secret to glowing skin — because if you follow her on Instagram, you'll know she is the queen of radiance. And she spilled all of her tricks, including the secret to dewy makeup without looking shiny.

Because while every beauty girl loves a dewy, hydrated makeup look, it you're anything like us you'll often find you look a little greasy and sweaty rather than glowing and radiant. Gah. The oily girls will get it!

So does it come down to technique? Products? A mix of both?

Well, according to our friend Madeline, there's one key thing your routine is probably missing.

"Sometimes if I've got a lot of acne and my skin's is extra oily, I actually won't use cream products. If I do, I'll set them. But if I still want that glow, I will use something like the Laura Mercier Setting Powder — but the illuminating one," shared Madeline.

Laura Mercier Light Catcher Translucent Loose Setting Powder. Image credit: Mecca.

"They've got one for different skin tones — a pink one, a silver one and a gold one — and it is divine. It gives you this luminous glow — it's almost like the Charotte Tilbury Flawless Filter but a powder version. I think that's a really great way to look glowy without looking shiny or sweaty."

*Immediately adds to cart*

If you're looking for something similar, but a little more on the savey side, we also really rate Nude by Nature Translucent Loose Finishing Powder, $42.95 (it also comes in three pearlescent shades), elf High Definition Powder, $14 and Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder, $44.

For those no-makeup makeup days, Madeline said she reaches for illuminating drops for that lit-from-within-radiance. Her other secret weapon? The cult Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $60. Yep, those viral illuminating drops all the tweens are snapping up in Mecca!

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops. Image credit: Mecca/Canva.

"It doesn't give any kind of tint it's just this beautiful, almost pearlescent glow. If you put it on your cheeks, underneath your foundation or before your cheap products, it just makes them look so juicy and plump — it's amazing, I love it. I also like to wear it on no makeup days as well because it just gives you this stunning glow," Madeleine said.

If you're looking for similar options, Ultra Violette Queen Screen™ SPF50 Super Glow Drops, $45, MCoBeauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops, $32 and Bondi Sands Be Bronze Instant Bronzing & Hydrating Serum, $17.95 are all solid options.

Wanna listen to the full episode? Check it out below.

So, there you have it! Just look at you glow.

Feature image: Inastagram/@madelineedwards.