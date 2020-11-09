It's so deliciously pervy finding out what other people use on their faces. C'mon, we know you love it.

Having a nosey into someone else's cabinet gives you the chance to meet new skincare heroes you never even knew existed (or the ones you were just too shy to say 'hello' to) and discover what other folk (besides your sister, mum and bestie) do to keep their skin happy and healthy.

Because skincare is confusing. There's so many products, so many steps, so many potential skin issues and so many long science-y words. Sometimes you just wanna know what's good.

And while we love knowing what products make it into celebrity skincare routines - who better to ask than the pros?

After all, it's top dermatologists who tell A-listers what to use on their skin in the first place. With years of professional experience, these guys have access to anything and everything, and know first-hand what works and what's all just a load of fancy marketing fluff and fairy dust.

So, we asked three dermatologists to tell us what they use in their skincare routines. The stuff that's actually sitting in their bathroom cupboards and is going on their skin daily.

Check out their favourite skincare products below.

Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists.

"Scientifically proven antioxidant protection with vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid. This gives potent protection against free radicals and oxidative damage in the skin as well as additional protection against the harm UV can cause. I love the texture of this serum and it doesn’t cause any irritation to my skin, which is quite sensitive and doesn’t necessarily tolerate all vitamin C products."





Image: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic.

"I am religious with my sun protection and apply this every single day, 365 days a year. I love this product because it is completely weightless on the skin and sits beautifully with or without makeup. It is fragrance-free and perfect for sensitive skin whilst providing the best UV protection on the market."

Image: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid 50+.

"Retinols (vitamin A) are one of my favourite anti-ageing ingredients due to their scientifically proven actions on the skin. These effects include improved renewal of the skin cells, increased production of collagen, and a decrease in pigmentation. This results in smoother and more luminous skin, decreased congestion and acne, decreased fine lines and wrinkles and decreased pigmentation. Retinols are universally irritating, so it is important to find a formulation and concentration right for each person. I like the SkinCeuticals range because you can start with a relatively low strength 0.3% and increase if tolerated."

Image: SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3

"Another favourite ingredient of mine is niacinamide (vitamin B3). Niacinamide is highly beneficial in the skin, with a wide range of actions. Most importantly it calms down inflammation in the skin, which is damaging and accelerates ageing. Niacinamide can also improve skin hydration, reduce pigmentation and protect against sun damage. I love using this mask with concentrated niacinamide and often mix it with my night cream if I don’t have the time to do a standalone mask treatment."

Image: Rationale #1 The Mask

Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology.

"I find some micellar waters can irritate my skin. However, Bioderma's cult product is perfect to remove sunscreen, makeup and general grime from the day without irritating my skin."

Image: Bioderma Sensibio H2O.

"I love to follow this up with Cetaphil’s long-established cleanser. I only use non-foaming cleansers, as foaming cleansers often strip our skin’s important natural oils. If I’m time-poor, I just do two cleanses with Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser."

Image: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

"I prefer physical sunscreens wherever possible. My current favourite is Ultra Violette Lean Screen. This is based on zinc oxide, and is so light and elegant. It blends seamlessly into the skin and is a great base for makeup."

Image: Ultra Violette Lean Screen.

"I apply Bespoke Skin Technology’s Active Combat Stick (in the 'Wategos' shade) over my sunscreen as buildable coverage, and to ensure that I am adequately protected from blue light."

Image: Bespoke Skin Technology’s Active Combat Stick.

"Like most dermatologists, I’m obsessed with niacinamide (Vitamin B3). There’s nothing that niacinamide doesn’t do! There are so many fabulous options on the market today - I really like The Ordinary’s Niacinamide serum. But, I’m a little biased. So, every morning, I apply Bespoke Skin Technology’s Complete Daily Armour which contains 10% niacinamide, DNA repair enzymes, and a slew of other multi-tasking antioxidants."

Image: The Ordinary Niacinamide Serum.





Image: Bespoke Skin Technology Complete Daily Armour.

Dr Rebbeca Saunderson from Drummoyne Dermatology.

Image: Supplied

"I really love the Neostrata Foaming Glycolic wash as it helps with epidermal renewal, a brighter complexion and clogged pores."





Image: NEOSTRATA Resurface Foaming Glycolic Wash.

"It's pricey, but a worthwhile investment - brightens and reduces fine lines/wrinkles."

Image: SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic.

"I use a plain zinc based sunscreen - Neutrogena Sheer Zinc. I prefer this over chemical based sunscreens, but I am waiting on a response from Neutrogena about whether this has nano-particles."





Image: Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Dry Touch Sunscreen Lotion.

, $281.

"I rotate on different evenings between a growth factor serum, antioxidants and retinoids. In terms of growth factor serums, I like the (very expensive) Skin Medica TNS Serum."





Image: Skin Medica TNS Advanced+ Serum.

"For antioxidants, I use The Ordinary - EUK, Resveratrol and Alpha Lipoic Acid."

Image: The Ordinary EUK 134 0.1%.





Image: The Ordinary Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3%.

Image: The Ordinary Alpha Lipoic Acid 5%.

"In terms of retinoids, I usually use either a prescription retinoid or The Ordinary Retinoid Serum."

Image: The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion.

"If my skin gets too irritated because I have overdone it, then I use a ceremides serum (Dr Jaart) to calm it all down."





Image: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Serum.

Feature image: Mamamia.

