Delta Goodrem is engaged and we're not crying you're crying.

Delta Goodrem has gone and said yes, you guys!

Yep, the Australian star is officially engaged, sharing the news via an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

"My best friend asked me to marry him 💍," she captioned a sunset snap of herself with boyfriend fiancé Matthew Copley.

He decided to pop the question while the couple were holidaying in Malta.

Delta also posted a video of the stunning proposal spot (complete with violinists and rose petals to really set the mood) and gave us a squiz at her beautiful ring – which let's be honest, we were all dying to see the sescond we heard the news.

Congratulatory comments flooded in from fans and we're not surprised at all because, dang, these two are honestly just the sweetest couple.

Delta and Matt — who is the singer's guitarist — met through music, she previously told The Australian Women's Weekly.

"It's incredible to be on stage with him because he's so talented," she shared. "We really are a team. He's my best friend, he's kind and just a beautiful human being."

The pair have been dating since 2017 but first went public with their relationship on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley. Image: Instagram @deltagoodrem.

Matt is an Aussie musician and alongside working with Delta, he was also in the band Sons of Midnight with singer Conrad Sewell. Together they toured as the opener for acts like Simple Plan and Avril Lavigne.

Delta, who has had several high profile relationships in the past, decided to keep her romance with Matt as private as possible.

"I learnt quite young that I enjoy keeping part of that private. I've always been so understanding that I've lived in the public eye since I was a teenager," she told the publication. "But also I think it's nice to keep some things to yourself.

"I'm very lucky," she added. "It's all very natural and I think that comes from a beautiful respect and love. I feel so grateful."

Right now, the singer is touring her music throughout Europe and the UK. She's also hinted at some very special shows Down Under later in September.

Feature image: Instagram/deltagoodrem.