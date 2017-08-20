News
Rebel Wilson reportedly pays $120,000 to journalist she called "total scum".

Rebel Wilson has reportedly  agreed to pay $120,000 to a journalist she mistakenly labelled as “total scum” for supposedly harassing her grandmother.

Earlier this year the actress successfully sued magazine publisher Bauer Media for printing a series of defamatory articles in which she was portrayed as a serial liar.

This week, however, a journalist at the company hit back, earning a $120,000 payment in an out-of-court settlement with the star, The Daily Telegraph reports.

In a tweet sent out to her millions of followers in February 2016, which the Pitch Perfect star has since deleted, she called House & Garden magazine features editor Elizabeth Wilson "total scum", while posting a photo of her and alleging that she had harassed her grandmother.

However, Rebel had singled out the wrong Elizabeth Wilson.

Despite the 37-year-old apologising and deleting the tweet once her error was pointed out, Elizabeth launched a defamation case.

In June Rebel won her own defamation case against Bauer, which she said had damaged her reputation in a series of articles published in Woman's Day in May 2015.

