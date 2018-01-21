Where are they now? The cast of Dawson's Creek.

It’s been 20 years since Joey first climbed in Dawson’s bedroom window in high waist jeans and a roll neck jumper.

What followed was five years of problematic storylines, emotional cliffhangers, and lots of close-ups of Dawson crying.

Since then its stars have gone on to live the kind of turbulent and fabulous lives even a teen drama scriptwriter couldn’t dream up.

There’s been a brief encounter with a cult, the tragic death of an ex taken way too young, and the most unlikely TV comeback.

Here’s what the kids from Dawson’s Creek have been up to in the last two decades:

James Van Der Beek AKA Dawson Leery

For a long time after Dawson's Creek things were quiet for the Beek.

But then he landed some guest roles on How I Met Your Mother and a Kesha music video and everyone remembered the legend that was Dawson Leery.

He then out Van Der Beek-ed himself, landing a role playing himself in the much underrated sitcom Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, which made for bloody glorious TV.

These days, he's playing Diplo in the Vice series What Would Diplo Do?

(Don't Trust the B is on Netflix now FYI.)

Katie Holmes AKA Joey Potter

Oh Joey.

After starring in the teen drama, Holmes went on to have roles in a range of movies including Batman Begins, First Daughter and Thank You for Smoking.

She then married Tom Cruise which resulted in him jumping on Oprah's couch, her narrowly escaping an international cult, and a very messy and public divorce.

Since the divorce Holmes has gotten back into the movie biz, appearing in films like Logan Lucky, Jack and Jill, and The Giver. She's also had recurring roles in the TV series The Kennedys and Ray Donovan.

She is also currently dating Jamie Foxx... on the down low.

Joshua Jackson AKA Pacey Witter

Be still our beating hearts, Pacey Witter is in the creek house.

Pacey was the bad boy of the 'creek and the kind of teen heartthrob every girl wanted to be the one to change.

Since Dawson's Creek Jackson has continued to be ridiculously good looking and talented.

He spent years working on the J.J Abrams sci-fi series Fringe, before taking on a steamy new role in The Affair.

In 2016, he broke up with his long time girlfriend, Diane Kruger. Women around the world were simultaneously heartbroken but also just a lil' be hopeful that it could finally be their chance.

Michelle Williams AKA Jen Lindley

Michelle Williams is probably the most successful of the 'creek alum.

She has been nominated for four Academy Awards for her roles in Brokeback Mountain, My Week With Marilyn, Blue Valentine and Manchester By The Sea.

Most recently she's starred in The Greatest Showman and All The Money In The World.

But her life hasn't been without tragedy. In 2008, her ex Heath Ledger died from an accidental drug overdose. Williams was left to raise their daughter, Matilda, on her own.

Busy Philipps AKA Audrey Liddell

Since her time on Dawson's Creek, Busy Philipps has appeared on Freaks and Geeks, Cougar Town, He's Just Not That Into You and Made of Honour.

She's also remained besties with co-star, Michelle Williams.

Philipps is also possibly the best thing on Instagram right now.

To read more from Keryn Donnelly, follow her on Facebook.