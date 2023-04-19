Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Netflix's Beef is the show pretty much everyone is talking about.

Initially, it was thanks to the show's engaging plot and some brilliant acting from its lead, Ali Wong. But now another story has emerged that is dominating headlines. And it has everything to do with one of the show's actors, David Choe.

Choe is an American artist, musician, actor, and a former podcast host.

On his now-defunct podcast, DVDASA, there was an episode in 2014 where Choe told a graphic story to his co-host Asa Akiram which some have described as "a graphic story of sexual assault".

Now years down the track, a video clip from that podcast episode has resurfaced online in the wake of Choe's fame resurgence thanks to Beef. And the remarks made by Choe have been met with widespread condemnation.

Watch the official trailer for Beef. Post continues below.

As for the story that Choe told, he described an event in which he received a massage from a professional masseuse. He went on to detail a number of sex acts that he allegedly performed in front of the massage therapist, and said he allegedly forced her to do so as well after she had said no.

He also reportedly described his own actions as "rapey behaviour".

"I'm getting turned on just telling this story. I just take her hand and I put it on my d*ck... So I go back to the chill method of: You never ask first, you just do it, get in trouble and then pay the price later... The thrill of possibly going to jail, that's what achieved the erection quest," he said.

His co-host responded: "Ew, you're basically telling us that you're a rapist now and that the only way to get your d*ck really hard is rape."

Choe replied: "Yeah," before answering the other guests' questions about the masseur's appearance.

"What... is wrong with you guys?" the co-host said. "Who cares what she looks like? Dave is telling us he's a rapist."

"A successful rapist," Choe then says, reportedly joking.

"I just want to make it clear that I admit that that's rapey behaviour, but I am not a rapist."

The discussion during the episode has been criticised as describing rape and sexual assault.

Speaking at the time the podcast came out, Choe said the story had been "misinterpreted" and was "not a representation of my reality".

In a New York Times profile in 2014, Choe said: "I never raped anyone." According to the New York Times, Choe said the masseuse's story was fictional, and a work of performance art.

In a 2014 statement regarding the matter, he said: "I never thought I'd wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered.

"I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show DVDASA as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it's bad storytelling in the style of douche."

So how did this story re-emerge this week?

Writers Aura Bogado and Meecham Whitson Meriweather posted clips from the 2014 podcast episode on Twitter last week. It quickly went viral online, and criticism towards Choe — and the people behind Beef who hired him — began to rise rapidly.

But a few days later, the resurfaced video clip was removed from Twitter.

Both of the writers who posted the clip say that Twitter emailed them Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices that were allegedly filed by Choe himself.

Variety has reviewed the email sent from Twitter to Meecham Whitson Meriweather, in which someone alleging they are Choe, writing on behalf of the David Young Choe Foundation, describes Aura Bogado's and Meriweather's posts as "copyright infringing media" and asks that they be removed "immediately".

Choe has not yet responded to comment on the copyright news reports and the resurfaced video.

Netflix, A24 — the production company behind Beef — and the creator of the show Lee Sung Jin have also been contacted for comment by numerous news outlets, and are yet to release a statement.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Getty.