Errr... a woman has penned a list of 22 things her boyfriend should NOT do anymore.

Pour yourself a nice cuppa and get ready for a wee bit of gossip.

You see, a list has just gone viral.

And the only thing we like more than viral passive aggressive notes is viral lists.

The list in question contains 22 things one poor bloke has been forbid from doing by his girlfriend.

Twitter user @kkeyes96 found the list in a traded in car and posted it on Twitter. He later had to delete the post because people wrongly assumed the list was written by his girlfriend.

Anywho… this is what is on the list:

You are NOT to have a single girls phone number You are NOT to follow them on any social media (including Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter) You are NOT to hang out with Keegan (including his house or anywhere public) You are NOT to go to Honda without me You are NOT to hang out with your friends more than two times a week You are NOT to look at a single girl If girls come up to you at any place or anytime you are to WALK away Mo is to NOT hang out (with) us every time we hang out You are NOT to ask for head You are NOT to get mad at me about a single thing ever again You are NOT to bring up Tyler, Noah, Deven, or Josh ever again You are NOT allowed to drink unless I am with you I am allowed to do a phone check when EVER I please If we move in there are NEVER to be girls at our house If we move in together your friends will RARELY be allowed over If I catch you around girls I kill you You are NOT to ditch me for your friends Austin does NOT CONTROL WHEN I HANG OUT WITH YOU! We are to go on a legit date once every two weeks at least If I say jump you say “how high princess” You are to make sure you tell me you love me once a day at least so I know you’re not messing around You are to NEVER take longer than 10 mins to text me back.

Yep, this is a list that actually exists.

Unsurprisingly, people have been absolutely horrified by the list with many people suggesting the boyfriend “run as fast as he can”.

While others have pointed out this is a prime example of an abusive and controlling relationship.

Some others have suggested the boyfriend may have cheated on the woman and has been handed this list as retribution.

Either way, we’re dying to know whether he has in fact gone to Honda without her or hung out with Keegan behind her back.

What do you think of this list? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.