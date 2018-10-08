News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Errr... a woman has penned a list of 22 things her boyfriend should NOT do anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour yourself a nice cuppa and get ready for a wee bit of gossip.

You see, a list has just gone viral.

And the only thing we like more than viral passive aggressive notes is viral lists.

The list in question contains 22 things one poor bloke has been forbid from doing by his girlfriend.

Twitter user @kkeyes96 found the list in a traded in car and posted it on Twitter. He later had to delete the post because people wrongly assumed the list was written by his girlfriend.

Anywho… this is what is on the list:

  1. You are NOT to have a single girls phone number
  2. You are NOT to follow them on any social media (including Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter)
  3. You are NOT to hang out with Keegan (including his house or anywhere public)
  4. You are NOT to go to Honda without me
  5. You are NOT to hang out with your friends more than two times a week
  6. You are NOT to look at a single girl
  7. If girls come up to you at any place or anytime you are to WALK away
  8. Mo is to NOT hang out (with) us every time we hang out
  9. You are NOT to ask for head
  10. You are NOT to get mad at me about a single thing ever again
  11. You are NOT to bring up Tyler, Noah, Deven, or Josh ever again
  12. You are NOT allowed to drink unless I am with you
  13. I am allowed to do a phone check when EVER I please
  14. If we move in there are NEVER to be girls at our house
  15. If we move in together your friends will RARELY be allowed over
  16. If I catch you around girls I kill you
  17. You are NOT to ditch me for your friends
  18. Austin does NOT CONTROL WHEN I HANG OUT WITH YOU!
  19. We are to go on a legit date once every two weeks at least
  20. If I say jump you say “how high princess”
  21. You are to make sure you tell me you love me once a day at least so I know you’re not messing around
  22. You are to NEVER take longer than 10 mins to text me back.

Yep, this is a list that actually exists.

Unsurprisingly, people have been absolutely horrified by the list with many people suggesting the boyfriend “run as fast as he can”.

While others have pointed out this is a prime example of an abusive and controlling relationship.

Some others have suggested the boyfriend may have cheated on the woman and has been handed this list as retribution.

Either way, we’re dying to know whether he has in fact gone to Honda without her or hung out with Keegan behind her back.

What do you think of this list? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Tags: dating , relationships-tag , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

groovygirl 2 years ago

Is anybody else not able to see comments on any of the posts?

Chelle 2 years ago

the list seems pretty harsh on the surface but i would be interested in their backstories for this list to be constructed

MORE COMMENTS