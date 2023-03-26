Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

Do you feel old yet? No? Well, consider this is a wake up call. Because Daniel Radcliffe, aka, Harry Potter himself, is going to be a dad!

That little adorable kid we all grew up with is going to have a kid of his own and I’m sitting here wondering where all the years have gone.

According to PEOPLE, a rep for Radcliffe has officially confirmed that his longtime partner and fellow actor Erin Darke is expecting her first child with him.

I don’t know about you but I wasn’t even aware that Radcliffe was in a relationship. Apparently the pair have been together for over a decade after meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," Radcliffe told the publication.

Radcliffe has always had a complicated relationship with publicity and the press, a natural response to growing up in the spotlight as a child and it seems like his partner, Darke, shares this affinity for privacy with him.

Radcliffe has even spoken in the past about not wanting to inflict fame on his kids whilst also desiring them to be part of the art industry.

Speaking to Newsweek he stated, "[I] wouldn't want fame for my kid… I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets."

Radcliffe adds that he’d love it if his future children wanted to be involved in the industry, just away from the limelight, like set designers or set painters.

"Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

But now that the news has broken about the pair’s pregnancy, the entire world is asking, 'Who is Erin Darke?'

Who is Erin Darke?

Erin Darke is an American actress born in Flint, Michigan in 1984. The 38-year-old actress has been in the industry since 2009 and is most famously known for her television roles as Mary in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more recently as Holly in Miracle Workers.

She also scored appearances in Oscar-nominated film Still Alice alongside Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin and Golden Globe nominated film We Need To Talk About Kevin alongside Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller.

Prior to her success, Darke grew up in Midwest America enrolling in the University of Michigan-Flint at the young age of 16 to study theatre performance.

Graduating in 2005 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance, Darke has spoken about how invaluable the education was to kick-starting her career.

"They were patient and kind, but also constantly pushed me to challenge myself, explore, and work hard. These are all things that are essential to a career in this industry and I'm grateful to have learned them early," Darke said in an interview with her university newspaper.

After graduating, Darke made the small town move to the big city and ended up interning in a casting office in New York while she learnt as much as she could about the entertainment industry.

She got to work in casting on huge projects such as The Carrie Diaries, Wolverine and Noah.

"I really enjoyed the job. I learned so much about the industry and auditioning and I got to work with these amazing directors on incredible projects," Darke revealed to UMFlint’s newspaper, "[It] was great, but I knew my heart was still in acting, so I am back to pursuing that full-time."

And that was when she met Daniel Radcliffe.

How did Daniel Radcliffe meet his partner, Erin Darke?

By 2012, Darke was a full-time working actress, and she met Radcliffe on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings.

The film is based on the true story of the early members of the 'Beat Generation' where Radcliffe plays a young Allen Ginsberg.

He and Darke only shared a single steamy scene together in the film where they get intimate between the shelves of a library, but that on-screen flirting seemed to translate to real life.

Radcliffe confessed in another interview with PEOPLE that he was not acting in that scene and the flirting was all very real between them.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," he said. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

The pair began dating and have been together ever since.

Their careers crossed over again in 2016 film Don’t Think Twice and one more in 2021 when Darke joined Season 3 of Miracle Workers, the TBS series Radcliffe stars in.

Radcliffe revealed to the publication that while they enjoy working together, they don’t want to make a habit out of it.

"[It] was incredibly special and felt lovely… We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write… So maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

The pair have kept their relationship very private over the last 10 years, however they made a rare public appearance together in September, 2022 on the red carpet for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in which Radcliffe stars.

With their child on the way, will the couple be returning to their private lifestyle or will we see more of them in the public eye?

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s relationship.

So what do we know about the couple in terms of their similarities and differences? Well according to Metro, the pair really bonded with one another over ‘nerdy’ things.

Radcliffe spoke to the publication explaining that it was a game changer to figure out he didn’t have to hide his nerdy interests in front of Darke.

"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'"

Apparently Darke also got Radcliffe hooked on watching trashy reality TV proving that celebrities really are like the rest of us. On The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, Radcliffe admits he’s ‘unironically’ into Love is Blind.

"Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'" he said.

If you want some heart-squeezing cuteness, then just know that the pair consider themselves each other's biggest fans and supporters. In Darke’s own interview with PEOPLE, she gushes about what they share.

"One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that's really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you," she said.

"He helps me make self-tapes [for auditions] sometimes. He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."

They have the foundation; they have the love; they have the support and now they have a kid on the way.

I have a feeling this couple is here to stay, but fingers crossed they don’t decide to name their child Albus Severus!

