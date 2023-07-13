Just everything we know about Phil Burton and Ash-Leigh Hunter from Dancing With The Stars.

Dust off your sequins leotards, 'cos Dancing With The Stars is back!

In what is promised to be another drama-filled season full of ballroom magic, our celebs have paired up with professionals to rock the Dancing With The Stars stage once more.

This year there are actors, authors and even athletes taking to the ballroom dancefloor to stun and impress the judges and everyone watching from home, as they perform for the mirrorball trophy.

So in anticipation of this dancing spectacle, let's get to know each of the stars getting ready to send us into a tango frenzy.

Get to know Dancing With The Stars' Phil Burton.

If you're a fan of smooth Aussie tunes, you probably know this fellow as a well-respected entertainer. Phil is a co-founder and member of one of the world’s finest pop vocal groups, Human Nature.

When asked who he's most threatened by in the competition Phil said: "Christie Whelan Browne. She has a lot of experience in musical theatre, and movement and dance are a big part of that. I wouldn’t be surprised if she looks the goods from the very first steps."

He also shared a previous injury may be lurking. "I had a bulging disc in my back about 10 years ago. It hasn’t bothered me for a long time so I’m hoping it doesn’t decide to make a fresh appearance during a lift."

Phil has teamed up with Ash-Leigh Hunter for a dance party bonanza, if you're interested in following along his journey, you can find him here: @philburtonofficial

