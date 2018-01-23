Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shares photo of herself from inside prison.

Just over six months ago, Dance Moms star and creator Abby Lee Miller reported to California’s Victorville Federal Correctional Institution to serve her one year and one day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

While the 51-year-old had been behind bars, a member of her team has been uploading regular content to her social media channels.

But yesterday, fans of the show – which centres on Abby Lee’s dance studio and young competition team and just finished its seventh season – were given the first real-time glimpse of her life behind bars.

Wearing a prison uniform and surrounded by friends, colleagues and dance students in the visiting room, Abby shared a heartfelt reflection of her time behind bars and the actions that led to her arrest.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of (sic),” she wrote.

“I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made.”

The dance teacher and reality star said her “world flipped upside down” when she was sentenced to prison time, and put to bed rumours that she had acted like “a princess” during her sentence.

“I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience,” she wrote.

While it’s been speculated Abby Lee could be released as early as February 20, she said nothing has been confirmed.

“All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time,” she shared.

“I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️.

“Yes this is me in prison.”

Fans were quick to point out that the star looked “pretty good” despite having spent six months behind bars.

“No matter how difficult the situation, you’re pulling through,” one fan wrote.

“We all make mistakes,” another commented.

Abby’s new look and change in outlook seems to reflect what she told Good Morning America in an interview before she reported for jail.

“I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re all on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” she told the morning show in May.

“[I’ll be] reading, and I want to learn how to speak Spanish. And… I’m already working on a new book.”

Abby Lee was sentenced to a year and a day behind bars in May 2017, after she was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud.

She was also found guilty of taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it, after she toured Down Under with her dancers in August 2014.

