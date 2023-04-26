A mum, a full-time nanny, and a comment section that won't stop.

Danae Mercer is a journalist and content creator with more than two million followers on Instagram. The former women's magazine editor-in-chief is known for sharing honest posts about her body, her recovery from an eating disorder, and for exposing many of the tricks influencers use with filters and angles to create 'perfect' Instagrammable realities.

Mercer openly shared her fertility journey, miscarriage and now shares her experiences with motherhood, often highlighting the truths that many celebrities prefer to hide.

Including her admission that she has a nanny.

Rather than just posting idyllic mum and baby photos from her recent holiday to the Maldives, Mercer was honest about their household set up.

"We have a full-time nanny," she posted to her 2.3 million-plus followers on Instagram.

"I’ve talked about it before, and the DMs I receive whenever I do have been, well, difficult. Vicious.



"Things like ‘I thought you wanted this baby, but now you can’t wait to pawn her off to someone else,’ and, ‘No wonder your baby looks so uncomfortable around you, she probably hates you,’ and ‘You’re a terrible mom’.

"Which is awful to hear. And maybe why I keep pulling back on mentioning just how much, how EXTENSIVELY, having a nanny has helped me."

And Mercer shares her suspicion that a lot of other celebrity mums are in similar positions, but they're not owning up to having paid help.



"My instinct is that SO many women in the public eye have nannies too, but don’t speak about it for lots of reasons (like the DMs I mentioned above)," she writes.

Mercer's experience with an eating disorder, coupled with her mission to help people feel better about themselves online, means that she is at least using her privilege to call out unattainable beauty standards, and is starting discussions about the unrealistic expectations of motherhood so many women face.

"Navigate motherhood as best you can. It’s magical and complex and full of the biggest love any of us could ever imagine. But it also comes with the constant feeling of doing it wrong. And the burning desire to do it better. So be kind to yourself. Be kind.

"Remember, online isn’t entirely real. Not even with motherhood. Especially not with motherhood. And you’re doing just fine."

Feature Image: Supplied / Canva.

