Apart from sitting back and watching the drama unfold, one of the favourite pastimes of Married At First Sight fans is catching the reality show out on its editing fails.

But there was just so much going on last night between the wine spilling and the screaming, we almost missed this one.

Almost.

Luckily, some dedicated viewers spotted the bizarre moment Dan Webb was seen… whispering. Into his… shirt. Aka, his microphone.

WHO ARE YOU TALKING TO SIR?

Webb, 35, was caught just seconds after Jules announced that Heidi and Melissa would be her bridesmaids at her wedding to Cameron, who, confusingly, she is already fake married to.

It’s brief, but undeniable, and the fans most certainly picked it up:

Are you talking to producers? What about? Are you asking to be rescued? Are you upset you’re not a bridesmaid? Do you need more wine?

WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS.

And Dan’s whispering wasn’t the only fail last night. It seems with all of the drama unfolding, Channel Nine’s cameramen got a bit…lax.

They were literally everywhere.

We get that you're tired. It's been a long season.

But pls, we are invested. We don't want to see your elbows.

You're ruining the magic.

If you missed it, you can catch up on last night's recap here.