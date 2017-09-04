The theory that explains why Daenerys Targaryen won't win Game of Thrones after all.

For several seasons now, we’ve been convinced that Daenerys will be the one to win the Game of Thrones. She’s got dragons. She’s got countless armies. She fears no man and suffers no fool. She’s falling in love with her nephew and not her brother. Things are looking good, no?

According to one super fan’s theory, no, they are not.

As The Last Harpy points out in a compelling five-minute-long video, there is one key character in Daenerys’s life that somehow just about every Game of Thrones viewer seems to have conveniently forgotten about, and that is Quaithe, the masked woman who appeared in Qarth in Season 2, telling Ser Jorah Mormont of her power and offering Khaleesi a riddle about her future.

After asking Quaithe who she was, Mormont was told, "I am no-one, but she is the Mother of Dragons. She needs true protectors, now more than ever. They shall come day and night to see the wonder born into the world again. And when they see they shall lust... for dragons are fire made flesh... and fire is power."

To Daenerys herself, Quaithe foretold, "To go north, you must journey south. To reach the west, you must go east. To go forward you must go back, and to touch the light, you must pass beneath the shadow," Quaithe said.

At the time, the Mother of Dragons believed she was being told to visit the city of Asshai.

"Will there be gold for me in Asshai? Will there be ships? What is there in Asshai that I will not find in Qarth?" Daenerys asked.

Quaith's one-word response? "Truth."

Because of these messages, the Last Harpy now hypothesises that such messages surely must mean that something bigger is in store for Daenerys than Westeros and the Iron Throne. That "something bigger is planned for Daenerys and she doesn't realise it yet".

This would not only fit in with Quaithe's message of touching the light and passing beneath the shadow but also with the suggestion made to Jorah that Daenerys will be betrayed by one of the protectors closest to her in the near future. And if that is the case, the question of who the betrayer will be also arises.

But if that's so, what happens to her two remaining dragons? Or her budding romance with Jon Snow? Or her battle with Cersei and the Lannister armies? And who will defeat the walking dead? And employ Tyrion? And won't somebody please think about the tragic one-sided love affair that is Ser Jorah Mormont?

Poor, poor, Jorah.

More importantly, though, if she is not to sit on the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms, who is?

