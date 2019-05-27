1. A man has been charged over the death of Melbourne woman Courtney Herron.

A homeless man has been charged over the death of Courtney Herron, who was brutally murdered in a Melbourne park two days ago.

The man, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested on Sunday and charged overnight with one count of murder and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, Victoria Police said in a statement.

The battered body of Ms Herron, 25, was found by dog walkers in Royal Park in the inner Melbourne suburb of Parkville on Saturday morning.

Police said she had suffered extreme violence.

“This was a particularly, particularly horrendous attack,” Homicide squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said on Sunday.

He said there had been some attempt made to conceal the body.

Ms Herron had been couch surfing and sleeping rough for some time while struggling with drug and mental health issues.

Insp Stamper said she had been in sporadic contact with her family and there were “a lot of people out there who knew and loved Courtney”.

“When there’s a child that suffered drug use, mental health issues, family relationships can be fragmented,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that families out there don’t love their children, and you know, our heart breaks for them.

“We are dealing with a heartbroken family again.”

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said “Violence against women is absolutely about men’s behaviour, it’s not about women’s behaviour”.

“Every time I hear about a woman being attacked – for me as a man – it gives me some pause for reflection about what it is in our community that makes men think it’s OK to attack women, or take what they want from women,” he said, The Age reports.

“We need to reflect on our own behaviour, the behaviour of men known to us. We need to reflect on what we say to our sons, about whether they’re respecting their playmates in the playground, or respecting women in the early days when they’re looking to embark on relationships with women. We as a society need to take an opportunity to reflect on how men view women in our community.”

Ms Herron’s killing has sent shock waves among the wider Melbourne community with prominent and everyday Victorians outraged over the death of yet another young woman.

Impact for Women reports 24 women have been killed in Australia since the beginning of 2019, with the latest victim’s death marking the fourth killing of a lone woman in public in Melbourne in less than a year, The Age reports.

Over the weekend, friends of Ms Herron and others her laid floral tributes at the site where her body was found – just a short distance from Princes Park, where the body of aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon was found on June 12 last year.

Ms Dixon, 22, was raped and murdered. Aiia Maasarwe, 21, also died after being attacked while walking home near La Trobe University on January 15.

Both women were attacked by men they did not know and who have since been charged.

Then in April, Natalina Angok’s body was found dumped in Chinatown, allegedly killed by her one-time partner Christopher Allen who has since been charged.

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Herron was on May 14 at St Albans, when she came into contact with the police.

2. Scott Morrison’s high expectations for newly unveiled cabinet.



Scott Morrison has placed “high expectations” on his new ministry and cabinet as he put his own stamp on the government’s leadership team after his surprise election win.

The prime minister promoted key supporters Alex Hawke and Stuart Robert after they were instrumental in ensuring he defeated Peter Dutton in last year’s leadership ballot.

He also wants to make it easier for Australians to deal with and access government services.

“I have high expectations of my ministry and clear goals for each of their roles,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

“This will include congestion-busting on regulatory and bureaucratic roadblocks, making better use of technology and better integrating service delivery across portfolios.”

The 22-member cabinet includes a record seven women.

Mr Robert was assistant treasurer but has been promoted to cabinet as Government Services Minister and will oversee the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

He will also have responsibility for Service Australia, a new agency to make it easier for citizens to use government services.

Mr Hawke will be International Development Minister and assistant Defence Minister, in a bid to build stronger defence and economic ties with the Pacific.

As expected, former environment minister Melissa Price – who had been unable to comfortably answer media questions about her portfolio – has been demoted from cabinet and will now be Defence Industry Minister.

“Melissa and I discussed her role. She asked to be given a new challenge and I was pleased to give her one,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

Rural NSW Liberal MP Sussan Ley has replaced her as Environment Minister.

It’s a return to cabinet for Ms Ley, who in 2017 was forced to stand down as health minister after revelations she purchased a Gold Coast apartment while on a work trip.

The prime minister also named Ken Wyatt as the first indigenous Australian to be Indigenous Affairs Minister in a historic move.

Former assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar, who quit his job in a bid to get Peter Dutton into the Lodge, has been put back in the role to oversee the first home loan deposit scheme.

Nationals MP David Littleproud has been given water resources, natural disasters, and emergency management, while Bridget McKenzie will become Australia’s first ever female Agriculture Minister. Both will be in cabinet.

Alan Tudge will be Population Minister, while Richard Colbeck will take Aged Care, Youth and Sport.

Victorian senator Mitch Fifield will quit the Senate and go to the United Nations as ambassador, after asking to leave.

Paul Fletcher will take over as Communications Minister, and he said his priority was to complete the NBN rollout.

NSW senator Arthur Sinodinos will also replace Joe Hockey as ambassador to the United States.

Linda Reynolds will be Defence Minister, Peter Dutton will remain in Home Affairs and Dan Tehan will stay in Education.

Josh Frydenberg remains Treasurer, while Mathias Cormann stays on as Finance Minister.

Michaelia Cash will get Employment and Skills, but Attorney-General Christian Porter will take over her responsibility for Industrial Relations.

3. Pope Francis says abortion can never be condoned.

Pope Francis says abortion can never be condoned, even when the fetus is gravely sick or malformed.

He is urging doctors and priests to support families to carry such pregnancies to term.

During an audience on Saturday with participants of a Vatican-sponsored anti-abortion conference, Francis said opposition to abortion isn't a religious issue but a human one.

"Is it licit to throw away a life to resolve a problem? Is it licit to hire a hitman to resolve a problem?", the pontiff asked.

Francis denounced decisions to abort based on prenatal testing, saying a human being is "never incompatible with life".

Francis has spoken out strongly against abortion, though he has also expressed sympathy for women who have had them and made it easier for them to be forgiven.

4. The Gold Logie nominations have been revealed.

Cheeky comedian Tom Gleeson, who helped derail voting in the 2018 Logies handing victory to Grant Denyer, is in the running to win this year's coveted Gold Logie.

The nominations for the June 30 awards were announced on Sunday at The Star on the Gold Coast, which is the ceremony for the second time.

Gleeson is joined by the Ten Network's Amanda Keller, ABC gardening guru Costa Georgiadis, Neighbours favourite Eve Morey, Nine Network's Rodger Corser, Sam Mac from Sunrise and Waleed Aly from The Project.

In a twist, Gleeson announced last week he was stepping down from hosting duties his show Hard Quiz, a fact not missed during the announcement.

"Everyone knows to win the Gold you have to not have a show," Gleeson called out from the crowd.

"If I win the Gold Logie, I will put it on the tow bar of my Monaro and park a caravan on top of it"

There are four first-time nominations for the Gold Logie this year - Gleeson, Mac, Morey and Georgiadis.

Veteran journalist Tracey Grimshaw missed out on a nomination this year although A Current Affair was nominated in the most popular panel or current affairs category.

Gleeson was unapologetic about last year's campaign and joked this year he would fight even dirtier.

"Tracey Grimshaw didn't deserve to win, that's why she lost last year and that's why she's not here this year - because I buried her campaign and I'm going to do it again. I fight dirty."

Fellow ABC stable nominee Georgiadis said he would call on his highest composting powers in the battle for Gold.

The bearded garden guru insisted his fellow nominees would fall victim to the "magnetism of his follicles".

Longtime Neighbours favourite Morey, who left the long-running soap after her character died of ovarian cancer, said she was still in shock at the nomination.

Sunrise's Mac said it was a compliment to the entire brekky team while Keller and Corser - a third-time nominee - were both thrilled to be given the nod.

"It is a validation that people are liking it, they watch it and they connect with it," Keller said.

This year, TV Week unveiled a new category for the most popular television commercial .

An early front runner to snare the gong is Tourism Australia's hugely popular Dundee: Australia's Tourism Ad in Disguise.

The ad features some of Australia's Hollywood hottest stars including the Hemsworth brother, Margot Robbie and Ruby Rose.

5. Seven candidates in contest to replace Theresa May as British PM.

The contest to replace Theresa May as British prime minister is hotting up with seven candidates now vying for a job whose central task will be to find a way to take a divided Britain out of the European Union.

May announced on Friday she was quitting over her failure to deliver Brexit, raising the prospect of a new leader who could seek a more divisive split with the EU which could lead to confrontation with the bloc or a possible parliamentary election.

British health minister Matt Hancock and former Brexit minister Dominic Raab and former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom on Saturday joined an increasingly crowded field to replace May.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson, current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey had already announced they would stand.

About a dozen contenders in total are thought to be considering a tilt at the leadership.

The Sunday Telegraph said environment minister Michael Gove was expected to announce his candidacy on Sunday while trade minister Liam Fox and former junior Brexit minister Steve Baker did not rule out a challenge when asked on Saturday.

May failed three times to get a divorce deal she agreed with the EU through parliament because of deep, long-term divisions in the Conservative Party over Europe. It meant the original Brexit date of March 29 has been extended until October 31 to see if any compromise could be reached.

All those standing say they can succeed where she failed by building consensus or amending May's deal, although the EU has said it would not renegotiate the treaty.

"Of course we have to deliver Brexit and I will," Hancock told BBC radio.

"We have to propose a deal that will get through this parliament. We have to be brutally honest about the trade-offs."

Raab, a leading figure among pro-Brexit Conservatives, said he did not want to exit without a deal, but would do so if the EU refused to budge.

The issue is set to dominate the contest which will begin in the week of June 10 when Conservative MPs begin to whittle down the field before party members, about 160,000 according to the Sunday Telegraph, choose the winner from the final two candidates.

Surveys have suggested that the members are overwhelmingly pro-Brexit and in favour of leaving the EU without a deal.

Boris Johnson is the clear favourite with bookmakers and he has also said Britain should be prepared to exit the bloc without any deal if no acceptable agreement could be reached.

"We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal," Johnson told an economic conference in Switzerland on Friday.

The party's divisions over the EU has led to the demise of its last four prime ministers - May, David Cameron, John Major and Margaret Thatcher - and there is little indication these schisms will be healed soon.