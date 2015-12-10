News
news

For Allison: Another bold front page from The Courier Mail today.

Queensland’s Courier Mail newspaper is well known for its provocative front pages.

It is also well-known for not giving up on a cause.

Today is no exception.

Queenslanders and Australians have voiced their outrage at the Queensland Court of Appeal’s decision this week to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder verdict to manslaughter of his wife Allison Baden-Clay.

And when Queenslanders have had an absolute gutful of something, they like to make their feelings known.

This nails it. Again.  

Makes me proud to be a #queenslander.

We will stand together and continue to fight for Allison and her girls.

For more on the judgment, watch this news clip (post continues after video):  

And here is yesterday’s Courier Mail front page that captured exactly what the nation was thinking…

Bravo Courier Mail.

Tags: current-affairs , women

