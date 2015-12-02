A man and a woman have been charged following investigations into allegations of female genital mutilation of two girls, aged nine and 12, south of Brisbane.

Detectives from the Logan District Child Protection and Investigation Unit conducted a joint investigation with other agencies after allegations the young girls were removed from Queensland in April 2015 and taken to Africa for the procedure.

“The practice of female genital mutilation and the removal of a child from the state for female genital mutilation are serious criminal offences,” Detective Inspector Christopher Jory said.

“This offence was introduced as legislation in Queensland in 2000 and carry penalties of up to 14 years’ imprisonment.”

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Underwood, have been charged with two counts each of removing a child from the state for female genital mutilation.

The couple will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 16.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

