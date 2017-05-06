News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

This couple's innocent holiday photo created a very NSFW optical illusion.

We have dirty, filthy minds. Sure, we probably knew this already. But this picture has proven it, once and for all.

To the pure of mind, it’s just a woman on a boat, in some lovely location, lovingly hanging her bare legs over her partner’s lap.

To the rest of us….

via GIPHY

The revealing optical illusion was posted to Reddit on Friday by user Summerie, with the caption, “My friend posted a new profile pic with her boyfriend, and everyone took a double take…”

Well, we did anyway.

And judging by the 68,000 upvotes on the post, so did plenty of other people.

If you need an explanation, then congratulations reader, you are both mature and pure of mind.

What those of us with our heads in the gutter are seeing is either:

a) a pantsless man sitting on his partner's lap proudly displaying his... erm, tackle;
b) a pantsless man sitting on his partner's lap proudly clutching said tackle.

Still don't see it? Try this - the effect is maximised in thumbnail form.

Oh, While we're on the topic of optical illusions featuring people on boats, please also enjoy this picture of a tiny man riding a female ferry passenger...

Did you do a double-take? Tells us in the comments below.

Tags: facebook-rogue , optical-illusion , twitter-rogue

Related Stories

Recommended