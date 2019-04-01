CULT BUY: Meet the $20 midi dress that everyone will be wearing this winter.

It’s finally happening – winter is coming.

The nights are getting darker, the days are getting cooler and suddenly we’re reaching for our ugg boots again.

But there’s a problem.

Dressing for winter can be really, really hard.

When all you really want to wear is your PJs and slippers, it can be super tough to find something to wear that’s warm and still stylish.

And to make matters even worse, winter clothes always tend to be so much more expensive.

But we’ve found a solution.

If you need a winter outfit that will hit that perfect balance between dressy and laid back, you’ll love the new midi dress Cotton On have recently released.

It’s called the Lena Midi Dress and it’ll cost you $19.99.

The mid-length, fitted dress comes in eight different colours and prints – including black, nude, burnt orange and a number of striped varieties.

The dress can be made dressy or casual and it's perfect for layering during winter.

Depending on which pattern or colour you choose, the Lena Midi Dress can be styled for work with a blazer or a coat or even worn casually to brunch on the weekend with sneakers and a denim jacket.

It's the perfect chuck-on dress for winter and we can't wait to try it.