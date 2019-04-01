News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

CULT BUY: Meet the $20 midi dress that everyone will be wearing this winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s finally happening – winter is coming.

The nights are getting darker, the days are getting cooler and suddenly we’re reaching for our ugg boots again.

But there’s a problem.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia’s upcoming new podcast The Split here. Post continues below…

Dressing for winter can be really, really hard.

When all you really want to wear is your PJs and slippers, it can be super tough to find something to wear that’s warm and still stylish.

And to make matters even worse, winter clothes always tend to be so much more expensive.

But we’ve found a solution.

If you need a winter outfit that will hit that perfect balance between dressy and laid back, you’ll love the new midi dress Cotton On have recently released.

It’s called the Lena Midi Dress and it’ll cost you $19.99.

The mid-length, fitted dress comes in eight different colours and prints – including black, nude, burnt orange and a number of striped varieties.

The dress can be made dressy or casual and it's perfect for layering during winter.

Depending on which pattern or colour you choose, the Lena Midi Dress can be styled for work with a blazer or a coat or even worn casually to brunch on the weekend with sneakers and a denim jacket.

It's the perfect chuck-on dress for winter and we can't wait to try it.

Tags: beauty , fashion , lifestyle , news-stories , winter-fashion

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Kimbo a year ago

Huh - you go from all of us wanting to wear our pjs & slippers through winter to then advertising a thin sleeveless 'midi' dress to wear in winter?????

Mel a year ago

How is this a winter clothing item?

MORE COMMENTS