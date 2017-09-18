News
CULT BUY: The new plus-size range Australian women have been waiting for.

Excuse me, but there is a brand new plus-size range that (depending on where you live in Australia) you can have at your doorstep within three hours. You order and then… it just arrives.

It’s literally like printing out clothing. 

And if it’s not right, you have 90 days to return it.

But you won’t need to return it. Trust me.

Cooper St, which has been a massive player in the Australian women’s fashion market for 20 years, has launched a new range of plus-size clothing exclusively on The Iconic. The range is part of the Spring Racing line and features incredible drape dresses, fit and flare frocks and skirts.

Sizes range from 18 to 24, and they are specifically designed to, “complement and flatter fuller figures”.

The Iconic says of the brand, “The new collection will launch with an inspiring campaign driving positive body image for all shapes and sizes, featuring Australian model duo Kate Wasley and Georgia Gibbs from Any Body Co.”

You can shop the Cooper St curvy range, right here.

READ MORE: 

This is the reality of being a woman and shopping for plus-sized clothing.

The activewear brands that actually cater to women over size 14.CULT BUY: The activewear tights built for women of all shapes and sizes.
