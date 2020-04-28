Anna Kendrick's new rom-com series Love Life is coming to Stan and we're already swooning.

With our weekends spent at home in isolation, there’s no better time to shamelessly binge-watch all the shows we normally don’t get around to.

And in May, Stan has us covered with a bunch of new TV shows and movies set to drop on the streaming service.

Whether you’re in the mood for a feel-good comedy, a juicy crime show, or just need something light to distract yourself from everything going on right now, Stan has something for all of us to binge-watch our way through isolation.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Stan in May.

Newly announced

Love Life

Love Life is the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee and Twitter’s sassiest user, Anna Kendrick. The series is about the journey from first love to last love, concentrating on the people you meet along the way.

It’s a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series and follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick anchors the first season and is also an executive producer of the series alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favour, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great), making Love Life the perfect romantic-comedy cocktail to enjoy on the small screen.

Premieres: May 27 the same day as the US with new episodes dropping weekly.

Take a look at the trailer for Love Life, coming May 27 only to Stan.

TV Shows

Billions

The hit TV drama Billions is returning for season five. If you haven't seen it yet, the show follows two of New York’s most powerful titans, Bobby Axelrod (played by Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti), who try to outdo each other in the competitive financial market.

In season five, Bobby and Chuck's rivalry is reignited as they both face new enemies who try to take them down. The new season also features Corey Stoll and The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies as guest stars.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: May 3, the same day as the U.S.

High Town

If you're a fan of crime shows, High Town is an eight-part crime series that follows an unfolding murder investigation at iconic Cape Cod. After finding a body washed up on the beach, hard-partying National Marine Fisheries officer Jackie Quiñones (played by Monica Raymund) takes the first steps toward becoming sober as she tries to solve the case on her own.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: May 17, the same day as the U.S.

The Great

Good news history buffs, Stan will be releasing a new satirical drama about the rise of Catherine the Great. Written and created by Oscar-nominated Australian writer Tony McNamara and starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, The Great follows the life of Catherine – an idealistic young girl who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to Emperor Peter. The fictional comedy series sees Catherine go from an outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

Premieres: May 16, the same day as the U.S.

Ramy

If you're in the mood for a laugh, Golden Globe winning comedy series, Ramy, is back for a second season. From American stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, the hilarious and insightful series gives us a glimpse as life as a first generation Egyptian-American Muslim living in New Jersey.

Premieres: May 30, the same day as the U.S.

Ray Donovan

Ray Donovan is returning to our screens for season six. For those who haven't seen it, Ray is the man who's called upon by Los Angeles' biggest celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls to make their most complicated problems disappear. The drama series stars six-time Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber and Oscar winner Jon Voight.

Premieres: May 1.

Line Of Duty

From the creators of Bodyguard, the hit police drama Line of Duty is back for a fourth season. This time around, the officers of the AC-12 anti-corruption unit investigate an organised crime group with links to missing undercover officer D.S. John Corbett.

Premieres: May 5.

Good Trouble

If you're a fan of The Fosters, the hit spin-off series Good Trouble is one to watch. The show follows sisters Callie (played by Aussie actress Maia Mitchell), a recent law school graduate, and Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez), an MIT graduate, as they move to Los Angeles to change the world. The new series also stars Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Rodger Bart.

Premieres: May 7 (Season Two).

Mother & Son

Season five and six of classic Australian comedy, Mother and Son is also dropping on Stan in May. Starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald, the show is centred around the relationship between divorced Arthur and his ageing, eccentric mother, Maggie. Arthur tries to accommodate his mother’s constant demands for affection and attention while still trying to live his own life.

Premieres: May 9.

United States of Tara

Speaking of Aussie actors, Oscar nominee Toni Collette plays a suburban mother struggling with dissociative identity disorder in United States of Tara. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and created by Diablo Cody, the comedy series explores how a family copes with multiple personalities that appear on any given day.

Premieres: May 22.

Rake

In season five of the comedy-drama series Rake focuses on former criminal barrister Cleaver Greene (played by two-time Logie Award winner Richard Roxburgh). Cleaver finds himself in all sorts of mischief as an independent senator in Australia's Federal Parliament during globally uncertain times.

Premieres: May 26.

Redfern Now

The multi-award-winning series Redfern Now tells the powerful stories of contemporary inner-city Indigenous life. The series features many familiar faces including Deborah Mailman, Lisa Flanagan, Rarriwuy Hick, Ursula Yovich and Kelton Pell.

Premieres: May 21 (Seasons One, Two and a telemovie)

Other continuing series in May.

Monday

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Tuesday

The Baker And The Beauty

Wednesday

The Last O.G.

Saturday

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sunday

Vida

Movies

Parasite

The multi-award-winning film Parasite is now available to stream on Stan. Set in South Korea, the psychological thriller follows Ki-taek’s family of four who are all unemployed. Things start looking up when his son, Ki-woo is recommended by a fellow uni student friend for a well-paid tutoring job working for the wealthy Park family. After passing the job interview, Ki-woo begins work. His family then come up with a plan to pose as skilled workers, unrelated to one another to overtake the service roles in the Park home. That's when a string of unstoppable mishaps between the two families are set in motion.

May 6

Serenity

May 8

The Hummingbird Project

May 11

Hail Satan?

May 15

Skin

May 20

The Kindergarten Teacher

May 28

High Life

May 30

Judy Punch

Feature Image: Hulu/BBC/Stan.

